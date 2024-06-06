Cardiovascular Conference Brought Nearly 1400 to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 25th annual New Cardiovascular Horizons conference brought 1,395 attendees from across the globe to New Orleans to collaborate and share education on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, particularly peripheral vascular disease. The conference was held May 28-31 at The Roosevelt Hotel with the goal of improving cardiovascular care and treatment across the country.

Founded by Craig M. Walker, MD, this multi-disciplinary, accredited conference featured more than 15 live cases from around the world, 170+ faculty and 50+ exhibitors. Highlights included the premier Fellows course, the Business of Medicine sessions, the “Meet the Titans” networking reception, eight keynote presentations on trending topics, family practice and wound care sessions, and a 25th silver anniversary celebration at the Orpheum Theater!

With 8 co-chairmen and 21 course directors, the conference lineup offered up to 25 continuing education credits for physicians of all specialties, as well as nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, cath lab technicians and healthcare professionals. This year also featured more time for debate discussions among the panel and attendees.

- Sponsors -

“More than 27 million Americans ages 45 and older have peripheral artery disease, yet the overwhelming majority of patients with PAD are undiagnosed and asymptomatic,” said Walker. “We must do a better job in diagnosing and treating these patients, not only to improve quality of life but to save limbs, reduce mortality and lower risk of major cardiovascular events.”

“Forty-one years ago, Dr. Walker wrote a mission statement to provide the highest quality cardiovascular care available, in which he pledged to education,” said Ryan Hebert, CEO of Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Dr. Walker’s founding practice. “He is a true visionary, and through his commitment and efforts to education, he has driven the success of NCVH, which has become a valuable conference in the improvement of cardiovascular disease.”

NCVH provides accredited education on late-breaking advancements in cardiovascular medicine and technology to improve the diagnosis and treatment of vascular conditions, reducing morbidity, mortality, cost and amputations. Upcoming one-day regional meetings are scheduled in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, Florida; Lafayette, Louisiana; Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and Nashville, Tennessee. Registration is open for the regional meetings, and well as the NCVH 26th Annual Conference May 27-30, 2025 in New Orleans.