Carbon Meets Canvas at Biochar Conference

NEW ORLEANS — When the North American Biochar Conference comes to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Nov. 16-18, New Jersey artist Abhijeet Shrivastava will showcase 12 works made with carbon-rich biochar, demonstrating how an emerging carbon-removal industry can connect environmental innovation with art, agriculture and commercial opportunities.

Shrivastava, a program manager at Microsoft with a background in climate consulting, architecture and urban design, began experimenting with charcoal and other carbon-based materials more than a decade ago. His first solo exhibition, “Black is Beautiful,” opened in Jabalpur, India, in 2012, and he has worked primarily in black ever since.

“I also work professionally in the climate and sustainability space, and I began using my art for climate storytelling,” Shrivastava said. “Along the way I discovered biochar and its benefits, experimented with it, and developed a customized material of my own.”

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Photo provided by Abhi.

His work now combines artistic expression with carbon removal, using biochar, a carbon-rich material produced by heating organic matter in a low-oxygen environment, to create drawings that also serve as a form of long-term carbon storage.

“For me it is about more than making art,” he said. “The work should have a purpose, and that purpose is application on the ground, with certified environmental impact.”

Making Carbon Removal Visible

Biochar has attracted growing interest as a commercial product because of its potential to store carbon for extended periods while improving soil conditions. Shrivastava sees art as a way to help businesses, investors and the public understand an industry often discussed in technical or financial terms.

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“A tonne of removal is abstract. A drawing made from the same material makes it visible and touchable,” he said. “When a visitor learns the black on the paper is carbon that will stay locked away for centuries, the market stops being a trading concept and becomes something they can see. That is the bridge the work is trying to build.”

Carbon Meets Canvas at Biochar Conference. Photo provided by Abhi.

Shrivastava also uses Certificates of Impact to document the environmental benefits associated with his artwork.

“Every finished piece carries a certificate that quantifies the carbon locked into it and traces its biochar to verified soil application on smallholder farms in Kenya and India, sourced through PlantVillage+ and Puro.earth and VCS verified projects,” he said.

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“The farmers benefit because their crop waste becomes biochar that goes back into their soil, improving it, instead of being burned or left to rot,” he said.

Proceeds from his artwork also support farmers in India who use biochar to improve soil productivity and crop yields. According to his impact dashboard, the initiative has locked 125 kilograms of carbon dioxide and delivered more than 14 tons of biochar compost to participating farms in India and Kenya. The dashboard also reports an average crop productivity increase of approximately 15%.

“Each certificate quantifies the carbon in a single piece, and the impact is documented on the Impact page of my website for anyone to see,” he said.

From Art Galleries to Commercial Opportunities

Shrivastava’s work has reached audiences beyond the sustainability industry. His recent exhibitions include the 2026 MvVO ART AD ART SHOW at the Waldorf Astoria New York and a showing at the Oculus in Manhattan.

His work “Cities and Climate Change” was also selected in 2022 to illustrate Chapter 12 of the Fifth National Climate Assessment, which examines the built environment.

Abhi “Wildfire” Charcoal 17X13, signed. Image provided by Abhi.

“The response has grown through awareness and campaigns,” he said. “The work is meant to heal as much as to depict, and that framing is reaching people.”

He now hopes to expand beyond individual artwork sales through partnerships with businesses and organizations interested in using art to communicate their sustainability initiatives.

“My vision now is to partner with companies and organizations, so the campaigns can make a larger impact than individual pieces can on their own.”

Beyond his own artwork, Shrivastava sees broader commercial opportunities for biochar.

“The opportunity is that biochar does two things at once. It stores carbon durably and it improves soil, so farmers, companies, and climate buyers all have a reason to care,” he said.

That commercial potential is also drawing investment in Louisiana. New Orleans-based Robinson Carbon recently announced plans for a $16.3 million biochar manufacturing facility in Alexandria, where wood manufacturing residuals will be converted into products for agricultural and environmental applications.

But expanding the market will require overcoming barriers related to awareness, verification and affordability. Shrivastava also sees opportunities to explore biochar’s use beyond agriculture and carbon storage.

“The challenge is trust and understanding. Most people have never seen biochar, verification has to be credible, and the cost has to work for the people growing the feedstock,” he said. “I am also trained as an Architect, and I want to experiment with biochar in building materials too.”

Image from @thecarbonart provided by Abhi.

Bringing the Carbon Story to New Orleans

Shrivastava’s 12 works will be featured in the conference’s Product & Art Showcase, including pieces exploring forests, landscapes and cities, among them “The Carbon Forest.”

He will also participate in the conference’s “Importance of Storytelling” session Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 18, discussing how art can communicate the environmental and economic significance of biochar.

“The plan is to keep building through farm partnerships in Kenya and India, pairing sustainable agriculture with art campaigns, and through commissions that tell a sponsor’s story,” he said.

“What I hope attendees take away is simple. Their sustainability efforts, climate story, or farms have a story that art can tell.”