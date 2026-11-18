NEW ORLEANS — Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation (RNDC), a subsidiary of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, has received a $500,000 grant from Capital One to support the development and preservation of affordable housing in Southeast Louisiana, with initial projects planned in Orleans and St. Tammany parishes.

The grant, combined with $250,000 in RNDC funds, will establish a $750,000 revolving predevelopment fund projected to help advance 330 to 360 affordable housing units to financial closing over the next three years.

The fund will initially support the preservation of existing affordable housing. As projects reach financial closing, predevelopment funds will be repaid and reinvested in additional housing developments, allowing the funding to support multiple projects over time.

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Initial Projects in New Orleans and Covington

Initial funding is expected to support predevelopment work for 72 homes at Elysian Seniors Phase 1 in the Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans and 94 homes at the Groves at Mile Branch near the West 30s neighborhood of Covington.

The Groves at Mile Branch is an existing 94-unit mixed-income rental development completed by RNDC in 2011 as a $22 million project. Approximately 70% of its rental units are income-restricted through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

“We are incredibly grateful to Capital One for investing in our mission and helping us expand the impact of our work,” said Vanessa Levine, executive director of RNDC. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to increase access to affordable housing across the region. Capital One’s grant, combined with $250,000 in RNDC’s own funds, will establish a $750,000 revolving loan fund projected to advance 330 to 360 affordable housing units to closing over the next three years.”

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“The need for affordable housing continues to grow across greater New Orleans, making it more important than ever to preserve existing homes and support the development of new ones,” said Katharine Kay, Greater New Orleans market president at Capital One. “Through our expanded partnership with Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation, Capital One is proud to provide critical early-stage funding that preserves affordable homes in St. Tammany and Orleans Parishes and advances additional affordable housing projects throughout the region.”

RNDC Targets 2,000 Homes by 2028

Founded in 2006 following Hurricane Katrina, RNDC is a collaboration between Volunteers of America National Services and Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. The partnership combines national housing development and financing resources with local expertise in site selection, project planning and development. Initially focused on rebuilding workforce housing in New Orleans, RNDC has since expanded its work across Louisiana and into Texas.

RNDC and its subsidiaries have completed 1,630 homes across the two states, with additional developments in the pipeline expected to bring the organization to its goal of 2,000 homes by 2028. Its projects focus on creating and preserving affordable housing with access to employment, transportation, healthcare and other essential services.

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“Expanding access to safe, affordable housing is central to our mission and our commitment to strengthening the communities we serve,” said Voris Vigee, president and CEO of VOA Southeast Louisiana. “We are incredibly appreciative of Capital One for sharing our commitment and making an investment that will help move this critical work forward. This partnership will create meaningful opportunities for individuals and families in need.”

RNDC’s recent development activity includes The Avenue Senior Apartments in Franklin, where the organization and development partner New Orleans Restoration Properties broke ground in August on a $37.4 million redevelopment of the former Franklin Foundation Hospital. The project will convert the long-vacant building into 72 affordable apartments for residents age 55 and older.

The grant comes as RNDC marks its 20th anniversary and VOA Southeast Louisiana celebrates 130 years of service.