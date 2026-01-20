Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — Capital flows into Louisiana startups are accelerating supported by a mix of private investment, federal funding programs, and a growing network of state-backed innovation initiatives.

The momentum comes as several startup and business gatherings are scheduled for March. Events such as New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), the 3rd Coast Venture Summit, and Tulane Innovation Day’s $50K Demo Day pitch competition are bringing founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders together across the state. The activity reflects a broader rise in startup investment across Louisiana.

Ellty, an analytics platform used internationally by startup founders, investors, and venture capital firms, reports that Louisiana-based founders raised roughly $680 million across 95 deals in 2025.

“The capital flowing into Louisiana startups reflects years of intentional ecosystem building now translating into real market confidence,” said Anna deTiege, Director of Innovation Capital for Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO). “Founders here are attracting investment because they’re solving real-world problems in sectors where Louisiana has deep, existing strengths. Programs like the Louisiana Growth Fund and our SSBCI partnerships are helping align public capital with private investors, expanding deal flow and supporting companies that can scale and grow long-term in Louisiana.”

Capital Flows Accelerate Into Louisiana Startups. LA Growth Fund Roundtable - (L-R) Jennifer Perkins; Destin Ortego of Opportunity Machine, representing hampr; Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois; Anna deTiege of LA.IO; Kellen Francis of CodeGig; and Allison Ward of Pet Krewe.

Aligning Public and Private Capital

Louisiana’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program — branded “Louisiana Opportunity Capital” — partners with private equity and venture capital funds to channel federal SSBCI allocations into small business and startup investment programs such as Seed Capital and the Louisiana Growth Fund. The programs are designed to support direct equity investment in Louisiana startups and small businesses alongside private capital.

Louisiana Economic Development lists nine Louisiana-based investment funds as active participants in the state’s SSBCI equity programs, which are intended to deploy federal SSBCI dollars into direct startup and small-business investment.

Through LA.IO, the state is directing support for energy technology, manufacturing technology, healthcare IT, and logistics companies. The focus aligns with the state’s existing advantages, including a long-established oil and gas sector, major healthcare institutions, and active port infrastructure, which together position the region as a practical environment for testing and scaling new technologies.

LA.IO has moved beyond its initial launch phase to build an integrated ecosystem of capital, research, events, and partnerships supporting technology-enabled growth across the state’s targeted sectors.

Louisiana Growth Fund

LA.IO’s flagship capital vehicle, the Louisiana Growth Fund, was seeded with $50 million in federal support to provide early-stage investment capital to high-growth, technology-enabled startups. The fund is designed to be matched by private co-investors, expanding the pool to roughly $100 million available to innovators statewide.

Louisiana Institute for AI

As a central element of LA.IO’s strategy to build statewide technology capacity, the Louisiana Institute for Artificial Intelligence was established as a nonprofit entity to lead AI research, commercialization, workforce development, and policy efforts. One of its earliest initiatives focuses on equipping thousands of small businesses with advanced AI tools to improve competitiveness.

Seed and Partner Funds Network

LA.IO has assembled a coalition of established seed capital partners to expand access to early-stage financing. Participants include Ochsner Louisiana’s Innovation Fund, Tulane University’s Innovation Institute, the New Orleans Startup Fund, Innovation Catalyst, Boot64 Ventures, The Idea Village, and Propeller — organizations that collectively provide mentorship, capital, and ecosystem support to founders.

Programs such as The Idea Village and Nexus Louisiana play a key role in connecting founders to local capital, particularly in sectors where Louisiana has established strengths, including energy, healthcare, logistics, and fintech addressing real-world challenges.

Louisiana Growth Network and Innovation Cohorts

Under LA.IO’s umbrella, the Louisiana Growth Network launched its inaugural Innovation Cohort, bringing founders together for structured peer learning and strategic business development. The program is expected to continue with future cohorts supporting entrepreneurs across a range of industries and stages.

Statewide Innovation Events Series

LA.IO has begun coordinating a statewide series of innovation events aimed at connecting startups, investors, educators, and policymakers. Signature programming includes established gatherings such as the 3rd Coast Venture Summit in New Orleans, Innovate South in Lafayette, Startup Prize in Shreveport, and the Nexus Technology Cup in Baton Rouge, now linked under a unified LA.IO events calendar to strengthen statewide networking and capital formation.

Public-Private Innovation Partnerships

In addition to its internal programs, LA.IO has helped attract major innovation ecosystem development partners to Louisiana. A notable example is the expansion of Newlab, a global industrial innovation hub, to New Orleans, with a focus on energy technology, carbon management, maritime solutions, and advanced manufacturing — areas that align with both Louisiana’s industrial strengths and LA.IO’s sector priorities.

Collaborative Network Expansion LA.IO continues to deepen its network of regional innovation partners, working with organizations such as The Idea Village and Opportunity Machine to coordinate programming, signature events, and founder pipelines across multiple regions. The initiative is also exploring expanded university partnerships to strengthen research commercialization and talent development statewide.