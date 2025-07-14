Candidates Line Up for New Orleans Municipal Primary

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The field is set for the upcoming October 11 New Orleans municipal primary, with the qualifying period now closed and candidates officially lined up to compete for offices ranging from mayor and sheriff to city council seats. This election features a mix of unopposed races and hotly contested battles, with the mayoral

This election features a mix of unopposed races and hotly contested battles, with the mayoral and sheriff’s races, along with Council District E, drawing especially large and diverse fields. The following list is from the Secretary of State website as of July 14.

Unopposed

Several races in the New Orleans 2025 elections are unopposed:

Chelsey Richard Napoleon, a Democrat, is the only candidate for Clerk of Civil District Court.

Dwight McKenna, also a Democrat, is unopposed for Coroner.

Lesli D. Harris, a Democrat, is the sole candidate for Councilmember District B.

Many other races, however, are highly competitive and feature multiple candidates.

Mayoral Race

The race for Mayor is especially packed, with fourteen candidates spanning Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and No Party contenders.

Notable figures in the mayoral field include Helena Moreno, Royce Duplessis, Oliver Thomas, Arthur Hunter, and several newcomers.

Sheriff

The Sheriff’s race has drawn a crowded field of six candidates, including incumbent Susan Hutson and challengers like Michelle Woodfork and Edwin Mark Shorty Jr.

This mix reflects a diverse field of candidates from various professional and political backgrounds.

Other Offices

Other offices with competitive fields include Clerk of Criminal District Court, where three candidates are vying for the position, and Assessor, which has four candidates from different parties.

Both Councilmember at Large seats are contested, each with three candidates. Council Districts A, C, D, and E also have multiple candidates.

District E stands out as particularly crowded, with eleven candidates running.

Likely Runoffs

Given Louisiana’s open primary system, known as the “jungle primary”, many of these crowded races are likely to head into runoffs unless a candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round.

The mayoral race, the sheriff’s race, Council District E, Clerk of Criminal District Court, and the Assessor’s race are among those likely to require a second round of voting.

Political Parties

The Democratic Party dominates most races, fielding candidates in nearly every major contest.

No Party and Independent candidates appear in several contests, particularly the mayor’s race and council districts. This likely reflects a degree of voter interest in alternatives to traditional party politics.

The Green Party has a limited presence, appearing only in District C with candidate Eliot S. Barron.

Gender

Gender representation is also notable in this election cycle. While most candidates remain male, several women are running for prominent offices, including Mayor, Clerk of Civil District Court, and various council seats.