Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economic Development

Canal Street Revival Efforts Gain New Momentum in Downtown New Orleans

February 3, 2025   |By
New Orleans
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – The historic Canal Street corridor is getting a fresh push for further revitalization as local leader, Sandra Herman, kicks off Celebrate Canal, a nonprofit coalition of dedicated citizens focused on improving the historic commercial corridor. The organization has gained significant support from influential community figures, including Gayle Benson, owner of the New

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter