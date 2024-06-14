Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Retail

Canal Place Welcomes New General Manager

June 14, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS – Canal Place, owned and operated by O’Conner Capital Partners, has appointed New Orleans native Matt Brown general manager.

Brown will lead the daily operations of a shopping center that’s home to 44 retail shops and luxury brands and an attached 1,600 square foot parking garage. It also houses a nine-screen movie theater and is connected to a four-star hotel, the West Canal Place. Stores include Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Golden Goose Tiffany & Co, Brooks Brothers, lululemon, athletica, Tag Heuer, Breitling, Grand Seiko and Anthropologie.

“Matt has a proven track record of success implementing strategic initiatives that drive revenue growth and enhancing customer satisfaction,” says Mark Gianquitti, director of property management at O’Connor Capital Partners. “His extensive retail management experience made him the ideal candidate to lead Canal Place.”

- Sponsors -

Prior joining O’Conner Capital Partners, Brown served as the general manager for Brookfield Properties Retail and operations director for Simon Property Group. He graduated from the University of New Orleans with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter