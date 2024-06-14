Canal Place Welcomes New General Manager

NEW ORLEANS – Canal Place, owned and operated by O’Conner Capital Partners, has appointed New Orleans native Matt Brown general manager.

Brown will lead the daily operations of a shopping center that’s home to 44 retail shops and luxury brands and an attached 1,600 square foot parking garage. It also houses a nine-screen movie theater and is connected to a four-star hotel, the West Canal Place. Stores include Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Golden Goose Tiffany & Co, Brooks Brothers, lululemon, athletica, Tag Heuer, Breitling, Grand Seiko and Anthropologie.

“Matt has a proven track record of success implementing strategic initiatives that drive revenue growth and enhancing customer satisfaction,” says Mark Gianquitti, director of property management at O’Connor Capital Partners. “His extensive retail management experience made him the ideal candidate to lead Canal Place.”

Prior joining O’Conner Capital Partners, Brown served as the general manager for Brookfield Properties Retail and operations director for Simon Property Group. He graduated from the University of New Orleans with a bachelor’s degree in business management.