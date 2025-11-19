Canal Place Unveils Holiday Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Canal Place has announced extended shopping hours and a festive lineup of holiday experiences. This season’s events—including Selfies with Santa, Movies with Santa at Prytania Canal Place, Brunch with Santa at Brasa Steakhouse and live music—are designed to complement its retail offerings.

“We’re thrilled to once again welcome locals and visitors to experience the magic of the holidays at Canal Place, where exclusive luxury meets festive cheer,” said Matt Brown, general manager of Canal Place. “From our twinkling lights to family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while discovering one-of-a-kind luxury gifts this season. Our collection of brands, many of which are exclusive to Louisiana, makes Canal Place the definitive destination for holiday elegance.”

Lighting of Canal Street

In keeping with the storied annual tradition, the holiday season kicks off on Nov. 25 with the Holiday Lighting of Canal Street hosted by the Downtown Development District. Attendees can enjoy live music, hot chocolate, photo opportunities, a glitter bar and special appearances by Santa and his elves starting at 3:30 p.m. in Canal Place’s Plaza.

At 5:45 p.m., Santa will flip the switch to illuminate 2-miles of Canal Street. After guests take in the more than 1 million twinkling lights on Canal Street, they are invited to step inside Canal Place for the inaugural Holly Jolly Stroll to enjoy complimentary refreshments and sweet treats from your favorite stores.

Extended Holiday Hours

Extended holiday hours begin Friday, Nov. 28 with stores opening from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with live holiday music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Holiday Music Series continues throughout December featuring local jazz musicians every Saturday and Sunday. Shoppers can also enjoy lunchtime choir performances from elementary schools across the greater New Orleans areas.

Selfies with Santa

Back due to popular demand, Selfies with Santa returns to Canal Place Saturday, Dec. 6 from noon to 3. p.m. Santa will make his grand entrance by ringing his reindeer bells and descending the iconic glass elevators before taking his seat in front of the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree. Families can enjoy live entertainment from Sugarplum fairies and Santa’s helpers, festive décor and gourmet cookies during this free family-friendly holiday experience.

Movies with Santa at Prytania Theatres

Prytania Theatres at Canal Place has also announced the return of its popular Movies with Santa series, offering families a festive way to celebrate the holiday season. The series features four beloved holiday films screened every Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon, starting Nov. 29 and running through Dec. 20.

Scheduled favorites include “Arthur’s Christmas” (Nov. 29), “Elf” (Dec. 6), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Dec. 13) and “The Polar Express” (Dec. 20). Adding to the magic, Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance and greet guests before each screening. Tickets are $10 and include admission to the movie, plus a complimentary mini bucket of popcorn and a mini soft drink. Tickets can be purchased online at canalplacestyle.com.

Santa’s Brunch

Brasa South American Steakhouse’s 2nd annual Santa’s Brunch, a festive and family-friendly event will take place Saturday Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. Guests are invited to indulge in a custom, multi-course brunch experience, featuring a delightful three-course menu for adults and a special two-course menu for children. The celebration includes bottomless mimosas, live music and the highly anticipated opportunity for festive photo opportunities with Santa Claus himself. Reservations for this annual tradition are now open and spots are limited. To make a reservation visit canalplacestyle.com.

Discounted Parking

Discounted parking is available for all of these Canal Place holiday events.

To learn more about Canal Place’s holiday events and to see a detailed list of extended holiday hours visit canalplacestyle.com.

About Canal Place

Situated on the edge of the historic French Quarter, Canal Place is home to many notable, exclusive designer boutiques and a 9-screen movie theater. An on-site, four-star hotel, The Westin Canal Place, and a convenient covered parking facility add to Canal Place’s unique offerings. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, this world-class shopping center boasts a mix of stores including Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Golden Goose, Tiffany & Co, Brooks Brothers, Swarovski and lululemon athletica.

About O’Connor Capital Partners

Founded in 1983, O’Connor Capital Partners is an institutional real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City and run by President and CEO, William Q. O’Connor. The firm pursues acquisitions, developments and conversions on behalf of its institutional funds, separate accounts, and own account. O’Connor primarily targets retail and residential opportunities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Since inception, O’Connor has acquired or developed over $30 billion of property, including over 55 million square feet of retail space and over 30,000 residential units globally.