Canal Place Selects Universal Parking

NEW ORLEANS – Universal Parking has been selected to manage parking operations at Canal Place, one of New Orleans’ most iconic mixed-use destinations.

Canal Place will be the first location to implement Universal Parking’s ParkWithU platform, which provides a ticketless parking system supported by automated controls and digital management tools.

“Our goal is to deliver a parking experience that matches the sophistication and energy of Canal Place,” said Neil Anderson, CPP, vice president of operations for Universal Parking’s Gulf Coast region. “We’re bringing smarter technology and a seamless parking experience to one of New Orleans’ most recognizable destinations.”

According to the company, the upgraded system will include mobile payment options, automated operational controls and real-time reporting capabilities. Eliminating paper tickets is intended to reduce congestion at entry and exit points and improve traffic flow during busy periods and major events.

Universal Parking: Technology-Driven

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Atlanta, Universal Parking provides parking and transportation management services for property owners and asset managers, including self-park and valet operations, facility maintenance, staffing and operational consulting. The company operates parking facilities across mixed-use developments, hotels, office buildings and entertainment venues throughout the Southeast.

The Canal Place contract adds to Universal Parking’s growing portfolio of projects in urban markets where property owners are increasingly adopting automated parking systems. Technologies such as license plate recognition, mobile payment platforms and real-time data reporting are becoming more common as operators seek to improve efficiency and reduce wait times for visitors.

Canal Place, developed in the 1980s as part of the city’s riverfront revitalization, remains one of New Orleans’ most prominent mixed-use properties. The complex includes a multi-level shopping center, office tower and the Westin New Orleans hotel, and serves residents, office tenants and visitors traveling between the Central Business District and the French Quarter.

Universal Parking said the Canal Place agreement reflects its continued expansion across high-profile mixed-use and hospitality destinations in the Southeast, where demand for technology-enabled parking management systems continues to grow.