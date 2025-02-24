Canal Place Expands its Luxury Retail Portfolio

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Canal Place, a premier luxury shopping destination, proudly announces the grand opening of Swarovski, the world’s premier jewelry and accessory brand. The new boutique brings a brilliant sparkle to the shopping center, further solidifying Canal Place’s position as the leading destination for upscale retail in the region.

Designed to ignite imaginations, the Swarovski store at Canal Place pays homage to the shimmering beauty of crystal, reflecting the uniquely captivating charm of the city itself. Mesmerizing metallic finishes and fluted glass combined with chrome and silk touches throughout.

To reflect the brand’s new visual identity, overseen by the beloved Swarovski Swan, guests will be welcomed into a sensorial retail space to discover an array of tempting and tantalizing crystal treasures.

Encouraging exploration and self-expression, the 694 square foot store features Swarovski’s signature blue brand hue. With myriad octagons adorning the walls in a breathtaking display of product and pattern, the entire concept is a tribute to the wonder of crystal itself.

For the final flourish, packages wrapped up with signature gross-grain silks and velvets add to the entire spellbinding experience.

Canal Place, known for offering upscale shopping since 1984, continues to evolve with the addition of Swarovski. The shop joins a thriving community of more than 50 high-end retailers, many of which hold exclusive or limited-availability brands within the United States.

“Swarovski’s arrival further enhances Canal Place’s commitment to an unparalleled luxury shopping experience, complementing our existing roster of prestigious brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, MCM, Saks Fifth Avenue and Golden Goose,” said Canal Place General Manager, Matt Brown.

Swarovski is located on Level One between Tiffany & Co. and Tag Heuer. Find the complete list of stores here.

About Canal Place

Situated on the edge of the historic French Quarter, Canal Place is home to many notable, exclusive designer boutiques and a 9-screen movie theater. An on-site, four-star hotel, The Westin Canal Place, and a convenient covered parking facility add to Canal Place’s unique offerings. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, this world-class shopping center boasts a superb mix of stores including Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Golden Goose Tiffany & Co, Brooks Brothers, lululemon athletica and Anthropologie.

About O’Connor Capital Partners

Founded in 1983, O’Connor Capital Partners is an institutional real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City and run by President and CEO, William Q. O’Connor. The firm pursues acquisitions, developments and conversions on behalf of its institutional funds, separate accounts, and own account. O’Connor primarily targets retail and residential opportunities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Since inception, O’Connor has acquired or developed over $30 billion of property, including over 55 million square feet of retail space and over 30,000 residential units globally.