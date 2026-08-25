Canada Tariffs Could Ripple Beyond Local Importers

Editor’s Note: This story expands on Biz New Orleans’ initial report with a closer look at how the new Canada tariffs could affect Greater New Orleans businesses.

NEW ORLEANS – It’s not just direct importers that could feel the effects of President Donald Trump’s new 50% tariffs on about $20 billion in Canadian goods. The impact could extend to manufacturers, contractors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, trucking companies and warehouses across Greater New Orleans as higher costs and changes in sourcing move through supply chains, according to Kyle Peacock, principal of Peacock Tariff Consulting.

“For New Orleans, I think the bigger story is that Section 338 does not have to directly tariff a business for that business to feel its effects,” Peacock said. “In a regional economy so connected to ports, manufacturing, energy and tourism, higher input costs and changes in trade patterns can move through the economy fairly quickly.”

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Section 338 is the provision of the Tariff Act of 1930 that Trump invoked to impose the new 50% duties, marking the first time the nearly century-old authority has been used to impose tariffs.

The Canada tariffs reach well beyond autos, dairy and alcohol, covering products ranging from cement, plywood and furniture to seeds, apparel, fishing equipment and sporting goods.

Many of those products would normally qualify for duty-free treatment under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The trade pact, negotiated during Trump’s first term and in effect since 2020, generally allows qualifying goods to move between the three countries without tariffs. But products covered by Section 338 can face the additional 50% duty even if they otherwise qualify for duty-free treatment under USMCA.

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For manufacturers, that means a company could be affected even when its finished product is not subject to the tariff because it relies on Canadian parts or materials that are.

Construction contractors, developers and suppliers that use covered Canadian building materials, including cement and plywood, could also see their costs rise.

Louisiana’s energy, refining and petrochemical industries are a different case. Major Canadian energy products are not subject to the new 50% tariff, Peacock said, but companies could still face higher costs for Canadian machinery, equipment and components used in their operations.

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“The more immediate Section 338 exposure for some companies may instead be in Canadian machinery, equipment, components or other industrial inputs supporting those operations,” Peacock said.

A 50% Duty Can Add Up Quickly

The size of the tariff means costs can add up quickly. Peacock said a U.S. business importing $100,000 of a covered Canadian product could face an additional $50,000 Section 338 duty before other applicable duties, fees and transportation costs.

That does not mean the final price paid by a consumer would rise by 50%, however. How much of the cost ultimately reaches customers depends on factors including profit margins, contracts, competition and the availability of alternative suppliers.

“Some importers may absorb part of the cost. Canadian suppliers may make pricing adjustments. In other cases, the parties may share the additional cost,” Peacock said. “But when a 50% duty remains in place for any meaningful period of time, it becomes increasingly difficult for businesses to absorb it without eventually increasing prices, changing suppliers or changing how they source the product.”

Before making those decisions, however, businesses need to determine whether their imports are actually subject to the tariff. The 50% duty does not apply to everything imported from Canada, Peacock emphasized. Whether a particular product is covered depends on its classification under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States and the exclusions or other provisions that apply.

“This is why we have been encouraging businesses not to rely on broad product descriptions,” Peacock said. “Two companies importing similar products from Canada can have very different tariff exposure depending on classification.”

Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs beginning Sept. 8 on U.S. products including steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics. Those tariffs will be paid by Canadian importers, potentially making affected Louisiana products more expensive and less competitive in the Canadian market.

Businesses Urged to Check Imports – Canada Tariffs

Peacock said Louisiana businesses should verify their tariff classifications and country of origin and determine whether an exclusion or other treatment applies.

“Businesses should not simply assume that everything they import from Canada is subject to 50%,” Peacock said.

Companies should also retain records supporting the classification and origin of affected imports and records showing the additional duties paid, Peacock said. That could become important if the unprecedented use of Section 338 is later modified, withdrawn or successfully challenged.

“Businesses should not assume refunds would automatically be issued,” Peacock said. “Preserving good records and monitoring entries now puts importers in a much stronger position if a refund opportunity becomes available later.”

The uncertainty also complicates longer-term decisions for businesses trying to determine where to buy materials and components and how much they will cost.

“Companies normally make sourcing, investment and supply-chain decisions months or years in advance,” Peacock said. “It becomes very difficult to do that when the landed cost of a product can change substantially in a short period of time.”

Peacock said businesses should determine their actual tariff costs before making major changes to prices or suppliers.

“Our advice to businesses right now is to understand their exposure before making major pricing or sourcing decisions,” Peacock said. “Validate the classification, determine the actual tariff impact and then look at whether there are legitimate mitigation opportunities available.”