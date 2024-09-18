Cammy Livingston Aaron Co-Launches Generation O to Support Opioid-Exposed Children

NEW ORLEANS, (press release) — New Orleans native Cammy Livingston Aaron has co-founded Generation O: The National Organization for Opioid-Exposed Children, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that launches today. This volunteer-led national initiative, with roots in the heart of New Orleans, aims to address the urgent needs of children impacted by the opioid epidemic across the United States.

Statistics show that every 24 minutes, a baby is born suffering from opioid withdrawal, often diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) or Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS). Generation O demands that a significant portion of the billions in opioid settlement funds be allocated to support the futures of these vulnerable children.

Cammy Livingston Aaron, a proud New Orleanian and founding partner and co-director of strategic partnerships & marketing for Generation O, has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. “Our roots in New Orleans have given us a unique perspective on community resilience and the power of coming together to face challenges,” said Aaron in a press release. “We’re taking that spirit nationwide to ensure that every child affected by the opioid crisis has the chance to thrive, regardless of where they’re born.”

Generation O, co-founded by Aaron along with partners from Florida, Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas, is advocating for:

Awareness of the challenges faced by opioid-exposed children, including those diagnosed with NAS/NOWS, and their caregivers Development of comprehensive, long-term support systems for affected children and their families Education and training for healthcare providers, educators, and social workers on the unique needs of this population Appropriate allocation of opioid settlement funds to support affected children’s health, education, and well-being

“Every child deserves the chance to thrive,” said Lenette Serlo, founder of Generation O, based in Davie, Florida. “Cammy’s leadership and the perspective she brings from New Orleans have been crucial in shaping our approach to this national issue.”

Aaron added, “Our nationwide network of founders brings diverse perspectives to this critical issue. We’re committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by families across different regions, from the French Quarter to the furthest corners of the country, ensuring no child is left behind.”

As a grassroots, volunteer-led organization, Generation O is actively seeking grants to support its mission. The organization welcomes collaborations with grant writers and funding institutions interested in making a significant impact on the lives of opioid-exposed children.

Generation O is launching in September in preparation for its first campaign in October, aiming to make an immediate impact on the lives of opioid-exposed children and their families. The organization is calling for volunteers with various skills to help drive its mission forward.