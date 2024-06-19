Camelback Ventures Welcomes 13th Fellowship Cohort

NEW ORLEANS — On June 19, national accelerator Camelback Ventures announced the selection of its 13th Camelback Fellowship cohort. A spokesperson said the 12 Founders work to address “systemic inequalities and promote equity across their sectors, which include reproductive justice, health, education, financial prosperity, support for justice-affected communities and workforce development.”

The Camelback Fellowship will run from July 8 through Nov. 1, 2024.

“As we welcome our dynamic new cohort of Camelback Fellows, we’re energized by their passion and commitment to driving equitable innovation in education and technology. Together, we’ll forge pathways to empower our diverse communities and create lasting change for the world,” said Shawna Young, Camelback Ventures CEO, in a press release.

- Sponsors -

The Camelback Fellowship is an three-month program that supports emerging leaders in the education and “conscious tech” sectors with a $40,000 investment, coaching, and access to a nationwide network of entrepreneurs.

The fellows are:

Conscious Tech Track

Isis Ashford, Founder of Greens Health by Xplosion Technology (Houston, TX)

Sarah Medina Camiscoli, Founder of The Peer Defense Project (New York, NY)

Julie Ciccolini, Founder of Techtivist (Scottsdale, AZ)

David Henderson, Founder of Giving Credit (Philadelpia, PA)

Melinh Rozen, Founder of Euki (Charlotte, NC)

Kim Smith, Founder of Health Evolve (Columbia, SC)

Education Track

Melissa Pintor Carnagey, Founder of Sex Positive Families (Austin, TX)

Adrian Devezin, Founder of Empowr (Atlanta, GA)

Hillary Do, Founder of BOLT (Philadelphia, PA)

Gabriela Lopez, Founder of The Charles Roundtree Bloom Project (San Antonio, TX)

Stephane Manuel, Founder of TrueFiktion (Chicago, IL)

Chandra Sledge Mathias, Founder of Sledge Institute (Henderson, NC)

“It becomes increasingly difficult each selection cycle to choose a cohort for our fellowship; our process connects us to so many innovators doing impactful work for and alongside their communities. We are in awe of the way this cohort is revolutionizing the way we teach, create access, and care for each other,” said Michaela Ceja, Camelback Fellowship search and align associate.

The Camelback Fellowship identifies social impact leaders with promising ideas, and helps them enact change within their communities through initiatives that provide an intentional blend of coaching, capital, connections, community and curriculum.

- Sponsors -

Since 2015, CBV has invested more than $10 million into emerging entrepreneurs across the country. The 2024 Camelback Fellowship is supported by the support of the Ballmer Group, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Kenan Charitable Trust, Margulf Foundation, McCance Foundation and Walton Family Foundation.

Camelback’s next fellowship application window will open in August.