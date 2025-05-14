Camelback Ventures to Hold Guardian Summit

NEW ORLEANS – Camelback Ventures, a national accelerator focused on increasing opportunities for entrepreneurs of color and women, is holding its Guardian Summit June 11-12 at the Barnett Hotel New Orleans. The Summit is Camelback’s premier annual event, bringing together corporate executives, philanthropic institutions, angel investors, and tech leaders to celebrate the organization’s progress over the past decade, commemorating Camelback Ventures’ 10th anniversary.

“Inclusive entrepreneurship isn’t just about fairness, it’s about unlocking the full potential of our economy,” said Shawna Young, CEO, Camelback Ventures. “When we invest in founders from historically excluded communities, we’re not only correcting systemic imbalances, we’re fueling innovation that reflects the richness and diversity of our society. That’s what the Guardian Summit powered by Camelback Ventures is all about bringing together leaders who believe in building a more equitable future.”

Camelback Ventures states that the Summit aims to inspire transformative thinking and drive collaborative action that redefines the entrepreneurial and funding landscape. The event will feature interactive sessions and activities, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with thought leaders and innovators across entrepreneurship, technology, business, and the arts.

“New Orleans has always been a city of culture, creativity, and resilience—qualities that mirror the entrepreneurs we support. The Guardian Summit powered by Camelback Ventures is our annual call to action: a gathering where we uplift underinvested founders and challenge the systems that continue to leave them behind. Because when diverse entrepreneurs thrive, communities thrive,” said Young.

The Summit will include a “Guardians of Innovation: New Orleans’ Entrepreneurial Renaissance” session with Camelback inviting anyone interested in joining to become part of their community of Guardians. “This is not just a celebration—it’s a call to recommit and co-create lasting social impact.”

Summit Speakers

The summit speakers represent a diverse range of backgrounds, including nonprofit leadership, venture capital, education reform, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and technology innovation. They include:

Shawna Young is Chief Executive Officer, Camelback Ventures, investing in diverse, underrepresented entrepreneurs in education and social impact.

Keynote speaker: Mia Birdsong, Founder & Executive Director, Next River

Robert Crosby III is the Director of K-12 Education at the Valhalla Foundation which supports scalable solutions in early education and health.

Ify Walker is the Founder and CEO of Offor, an executive search firm focused on equity in leadership.

Aaron Walker is the Founder and a Senior Advisor at Camelback Ventures.

Jerelyn Rodriguez is the CEO and Co-Founder of The Knowledge House, a tech training nonprofit for underserved communities.

Tequilla Brownie is the CEO of TNTP, an education nonprofit focused on teacher quality and student achievement.

Nicole Rodriguez Leach is the Executive Director of Grantmakers for Education, a national network of education philanthropies.

Darren Isom is a Partner at The Bridgespan Group, a consulting firm for nonprofits and philanthropies.

Charles Corprew is a Senior Venture Partner at 717 Group, a venture firm supporting social entrepreneurs.

Alan Hipólito is the Executive Director of suma, a community development and advocacy organization.

Sevetri Wilson Taylor is the CEO and Co-Founder of Prosperall, a platform supporting small business growth and financial wellness.

Tammy Kwan is the Vice President of CTB Product at Teaching Strategies, an early childhood education curriculum and assessment provider.

Brandon Andrews is the CEO of Inexorable, a consulting firm focused on innovation and inclusion.

Christopher Gray is a Founder, Executive, and Investor, and has been a Board Member of Camelback Ventures since 2024. He is founder and CEO of Path, an AI-powered platform that provides affordable academic and career readiness tools as well as Scholly, a scholarship-matching app.

To join the Summit, click here.

About Camelback Ventures

New Orleans is the home to Camelback Ventures and is also said to be the origin of some of the first camelback style homes following the Civil War. Families of the Free Black population resourcefully added a second story to the rear of these shot-gun style houses, creating a structure reminiscent of a camel’s back. The organization took its name from this innovation in order to continue the tradition of using creativity and ingenuity to lift up and create opportunities for underinvested communities.

Camelback Ventures increases access to opportunity for entrepreneurs of color and women by investing in their ventures and leadership while advocating for fairness in funding. By elevating the genius of underinvested entrepreneurs, Camelback’s vision is to create livable communities and generational wealth. The social impact organization aims to create a more diverse social innovation ecosystem that leverages the genius of all people offering two intensive Fellowships per year. Camelback identifies leaders with promising ideas and provides an intentional blend of coaching, capital, connections, community, and curriculum.