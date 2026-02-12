Camelback Ventures Opens Fellowship Application

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Camelback Ventures, a national leader in investing in and supporting innovative, community-rooted entrepreneurs, has opened the application for the 2026 Camelback Ventures Fellowship.

Alongside the application launch, Camelback unveiled an evolved Fellowship model aligned with its ‘Building a New Blueprint’ strategy, one that reflects the realities of today’s entrepreneurial landscape and the leadership of founders driving solutions from lived experience, proximity, and possibility.

Selected Fellows will receive an increased $50,000 capital investment, executive coaching, and access to a values-aligned national network through a 16-week hybrid Fellowship experience.

Designed for early-stage founders in education and technology, the program provides flexible capital, strategic guidance, and relational support to help entrepreneurs grow ventures that strengthen communities and expand access to opportunity. The application deadline is March 2, 2026. Full eligibility details and the application can be found at www.camelbackventures.org/apply.

Building a New Blueprint for Entrepreneurial Investment

“As the entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to shift, it’s clear that the founders closest to the challenges are also closest to the solutions,” said Shawna Young, CEO of Camelback Ventures. “Building a New Blueprint means investing in entrepreneurs whose ideas are rooted in innovation, resilience, and deep community insight. At Camelback, we see founders not through a lens of scarcity, but through their assets: their leadership, creativity, and capacity to reimagine what’s possible. This Fellowship reflects our commitment to meeting entrepreneurs with the capital, trust, and support they deserve to build enduring impact.”

Camelback’s evolved approach prioritizes flexible capital, founder well-being, and ecosystem navigation; recognizing that today’s entrepreneurs are building amid economic volatility, funding contraction, and increasing pressure to do more with less.

Who Should Apply to the Camelback Fellowship?

Camelback said the following entities should consider applying to the Camelback Fellowship:

Early-stage entrepreneurs.The Camelback Fellowship supports entrepreneurs who hold a leadership role in their venture.

Founders based in the U.S. The program does not require relocation, allowing entrepreneurs to build and lead within their communities. (International applicants are not eligible at this time)

Ventures focused on education and/or technology for social impact. Camelback’s mission is to foster great schools and thriving communities, and we believe innovation in these spaces—when led by the right entrepreneurs—can drive positive change.

Alumni Impact: A Proven Catalyst for Founder Growth

“Camelback was my first investor providing this blueprint for us to scale, expand our services and help us determine our organizational vision. The Camelback Fellowship was a monumental experience.To be amongst fellows who are in the world making change has been extremely motivating and impactful for myself and for my vision,” said Natasha Pittman, Founder of Nurturing Roots Parent Academy (New Orleans, LA) and 2025 Camelback Fellow.

Since launching in 2015, Camelback Ventures has invested $10-million and counting in more than 200 entrepreneurs, supporting ventures that fuel economic mobility and access in communities nationwide.

A Strategic Investment for a Changing Ecosystem

“As we welcome a new Fellowship cohort, increasing our capital investment to $50,000 is both intentional and necessary,” said Elaine Atherton, Vice President of Programs at Camelback Ventures. “This expanded investment reflects what founders are up against and what they need to stay bold. It’s a game-changing shift that allows entrepreneurs greater runway, flexibility, and agency as they navigate an ever-evolving ecosystem. This is how Camelback continues to lead with strategy, trust, and responsiveness to founder realities.”

About Camelback Ventures

Camelback Ventures increases access to opportunity for entrepreneurs from under-resourced communities by investing in their ventures and leadership while advocating for fairness in their funding. By seeking solutions in the genius of entrepreneurs, Camelback’s vision is to create thriving communities and wealth for future generations to inherit.