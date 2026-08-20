Camelback Ventures Opens 2027 Fellowship Applications

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based Camelback Ventures, a national organization that invests in and supports community-rooted entrepreneurs, has opened applications for its 2027 Camelback Ventures Fellowship and announced an updated Fellowship model aligned with its “Building a New Blueprint” strategic plan.

Selected Fellows will receive a $50,000 capital investment, business coaching and access to a national network of founders, investors, funders and partners through a 16-week hybrid Fellowship experience. The program is designed for early-stage founders developing solutions in education and education technology, health and wellness, workforce development, economic inclusion and systems change through policy and advocacy work.

The Fellowship provides flexible capital, strategic guidance and relational support to help entrepreneurs grow ventures anchored in education and technology that advance economic mobility for themselves and the communities they serve.

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Applications are due Sept. 18. Full eligibility details and the application are available here.

Building a New Blueprint for Entrepreneurial Investment

“Our strategic plan puts economic mobility through innovation in education and technology at the center of everything we do at Camelback,” said Shawna Young, CEO of Camelback Ventures. “Community-based founders are uniquely positioned to build lasting economic mobility for themselves and for the people they serve. This Fellowship is how we resource that potential, with the capital, trust, and support entrepreneurs need to build ventures that create real, lasting economic security and opportunity.”

Camelback’s updated approach prioritizes flexible capital, founder well-being and ecosystem navigation, reflecting what the organization describes as an entrepreneurial environment marked by economic volatility, funding contraction and increasing pressure to do more with less.

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The approach is part of Camelback’s fiscal year 2027-2029 strategic plan, “Building a New Blueprint,” which centers economic mobility as the throughline of its work. Camelback defines economic mobility as the ability of individuals and communities historically excluded from opportunity to achieve lasting economic security, exercise autonomy over their lives and experience dignity and belonging.

Who Should Apply

The Fellowship is open to early-stage entrepreneurs who hold a leadership role in their ventures and are based in the United States. Participants are not required to relocate, allowing entrepreneurs to continue building and leading their ventures within their communities. International applicants are not eligible.

The Fellowship supports early-stage ventures developing education and “conscious technology” solutions. Eligible ventures should address challenges in education and education technology, health and wellness, workforce development, economic inclusion or systems change through policy and advocacy work.

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Camelback Ventures Fellowship Alumni

“The Camelback Fellowship really helped me understand what I needed to think about as a founder. I was going from a nonprofit to a for-profit model, having advisors and mentors who could really help me understand how to structure my business, how to think about revenue in a new way, and how to think about finding customers was really important,” said Stephanie Frenel, founder of SchoolOpsAi and a 2025 Camelback Fellow.

Since launching the Fellowship in 2015, Camelback Ventures has invested more than $10 million in more than 200 entrepreneurs, supporting ventures focused on economic mobility and access in communities nationwide.

“As we welcome a new Fellowship cohort, Camelback’s unrestricted funding support is a direct investment in the economic mobility of our founders, as well as the beneficiaries of their ventures,” said Elaine Atherton, chief program officer at Camelback Ventures. “When founders have the capital and runway they need, they don’t just build stronger ventures — they create ripple effects that lift entire communities toward lasting economic security and opportunity.”