NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Camelback Ventures, a national social impact accelerator dedicated to increasing access to opportunity for innovative entrepreneurs, announces its annual flagship convening, Guardian Summit 2026, taking place June 9–11, at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans.

Register now: www.guardiansummit.com

Building on the momentum of Camelback’s 10-year anniversary milestone, Guardian Summit continues to serve as a premier gathering for founders, investors, funders and ecosystem partners committed to reimagining prosperity and fueling opportunity for the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs. The organizers share this year’s summit will convene visionary leaders in an intimate and highly curated environment designed to spark collaboration, deepen relationships, and accelerate solutions that advance a more just and prosperous future.

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“The future of entrepreneurship depends on who has access to opportunity,” said Shawna Young, CEO of Camelback Ventures. “Guardian Summit brings together the leaders, funders, and founders who are committed to building an ecosystem that reflects the full breadth of talent and innovation in our communities.”

A CURATED EXPERIENCE FOR BUILDERS AND BACKERS

Attendees will be immersed in a dynamic, multi-day experience featuring interactive sessions, thought-provoking conversations, and meaningful opportunities to connect. Highlights for Guardian Summit 2026 include:

Inaugural Fellows Pitch Competition showcasing emerging founders

1:1 Office Hours connecting founders with investors and funders

Affinity Dinners designed for deeper relationship-building

Welcome Reception & Community Dinner

Funder, Founder & Wellness Workshops

Guardian Awards Gala honoring leaders shaping the future

Participants will also engage in panels and workshops exploring timely topics including equitable AI, the future of education, and inclusive innovation.

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FEATURED SPEAKERS & HONOREES

The 2026 Summit will feature a lineup of leaders across sectors, including:

Camelback Ventures will also recognize the following honorees:Aimée Eubanks Davis (founder & CEO of Braven), Dr. Calvin Mackie (founder of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action), Lisa MaríaRhodes (founder of ALAS) and Dr. Christal Jackson (founder of Mosaic Genius) at the Guardian Awards for their leadership in advancing education, economic mobility and opportunity.

MORE THAN A SUMMIT—A MOVEMENT

The Guardian Summit is more than a convening, it is a platform for action. Through intentional programming and community-building, attendees will leave with new partnerships, actionable insights and a renewed commitment to building an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

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With the iconic New Orleans as the backdrop, the summit offers a uniquely immersive environment where innovation meets community inclusive of curated networking experiences. Whether you are an emerging founder, an experienced investor, or a committed ecosystem partner, Guardian Summit 2026 is your invitation to be part of a growing movement shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

Register now: www.guardiansummit.com