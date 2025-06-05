Camelback Ventures Announces Guardian Summit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Camelback Ventures, a national social impact accelerator dedicated to increasing opportunities for underinvested entrepreneurs, proudly announces its annual flagship event: the Guardian Summit, taking place June 11–12 at The Barnett Hotel New Orleans. This year’s summit marks a significant milestone, Camelback Ventures’ 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of empowering underinvested innovative founders across the United States. Register now at www.guardiansummit.com.

The Guardian Summit serves as a dynamic and intimate gathering for founders, funders, educators, and advocates, fostering connections and collaborations that redefine the entrepreneurial landscape. The event aims to inspire transformative thinking and drive collaborative action, providing attendees with opportunities to engage with thought leaders and innovators across entrepreneurship, technology, business, and the arts.

“Inclusive entrepreneurship isn’t just about fairness; it’s about unlocking the full potential of our economy,” said Shawna Young, CEO of Camelback Ventures. “When we invest in founders from historically excluded communities, we’re not only correcting systemic imbalances—we’re fueling innovation that reflects the richness and diversity of our society. That’s what the Guardian Summit is all about: bringing together leaders who believe in building a more equitable future.”

Summit Highlights

Mainstage Conversations: Engage with national thought leaders on entrepreneurship, education, tech and equity.

Innovation Studios: Participate in interactive workshops and founder-led sessions.

Pitch Practice & Coaching Corners: Receive guidance for underinvested entrepreneurs preparing to raise capital.

Founders’ Recharge Lounge: Experience curated wellness activities for restorative care.

Guardian Gala: 10 Years Bold: Celebrate Camelback Ventures’ decade of impact and honor leaders shaping its future.

Keynote Speakers

Confirmed Speakers include:

The summit will also feature a special session titled, Guardians of Innovation: New Orleans’ Entrepreneurial Renaissance, highlighting the city’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and inviting attendees to join Camelback’s community of Guardians.



Whether you’re an emerging founder, experienced investor, educator, or ally, the Guardian Summit is your invitation to step into a bold, inclusive future and to stand guard over the values that make it possible. Event sponsors include: Walton Family Foundation, Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures Lab, CTIA Wireless Foundation, Offor, Path, What’s Your Revolution, and Words Normalize Behavior. Register at www.guardiansummit.com.

About Camelback Ventures

Founded in 2015, Camelback Ventures is committed to increasing access to opportunity for entrepreneurs of color and women by investing in their ventures and leadership while advocating for fairness in funding. Over the past decade, Camelback has invested over $7 million in ventures designed to create lasting societal shifts, supporting over 180 entrepreneurs whose work has impacted more than 5 million lives.