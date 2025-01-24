Camelback Ventures Announces 14th Fellowship Cohort, Redefining Social Impact Innovation

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – Camelback Ventures, a national accelerator focused on increasing opportunities for entrepreneurs of color and women, has announced the launch of its 14th Camelback Fellowship cohort. This year’s program features 15 visionary founders tackling critical societal issues in areas such as food security, education, workforce development, health tech, and financial literacy. The fellowship

NEW ORLEANS - Camelback Ventures, a national accelerator focused on increasing opportunities for entrepreneurs of color and women, has announced the launch of its 14th Camelback Fellowship cohort. This year’s program features 15 visionary founders tackling critical societal issues in areas such as food security, education, workforce development, health tech, and financial literacy.

The fellowship program, running from Feb. to June, offers each participant $40,000 in investment, as well as mentorship and access to a nationwide network of over 160 entrepreneurs. “Investing in and supporting diverse business leaders is about more than uplifting individual ventures,” said Shawna Young, CEO of Camelback Ventures. “It’s about the multiplying effect those businesses have on our communities. We’re not just invested in helping ventures survive, we’re empowering them to thrive.”

The selected fellows come from diverse backgrounds and represent states including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin. Notably, the cohort includes Natasha Pittman of New Orleans, the founder of Nurturing Roots Parent Academy, an organization dedicated to empowering parents and strengthening school-family partnerships.

Addressing Systemic Inequities Through Innovation

Fellows in the program are set to tackle systemic inequities by pursuing innovative solutions that align with Camelback Ventures’ mission of fostering a just and inclusive world. Their work spans vital sectors, including developing education ventures that promote equity, creating health tech to reduce disparities, and empowering communities through financial literacy and workforce development programs.

The New Orleans-based Nurturing Roots Parent Academy, for instance, focuses on bridging the gap between schools and families to ensure educational equity. The organization aims to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline by equipping parents with the tools to advocate for their children’s academic success and personal growth. By addressing educational disparities, the organization envisions a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Natasha Pittman and her team of educators emphasize the importance of parental involvement, providing cutting-edge resources and fostering partnerships that build resilience within communities. “We envision a future where every parent is equipped with the necessary skills to create a supportive and nurturing environment for their child's academic success,” the organization states.

A Legacy of Support for Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

Since its inception in 2015, Camelback Ventures has invested over $7 million in ventures led by entrepreneurs of color and women. Supported by major philanthropic organizations such as Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Margulf Foundation, Camelback remains committed to amplifying the voices and talents of often-overlooked innovators.

“The Camelback Fellowship’s Cohort 14 is made up of dynamic founders who are leading change and innovation to transform their communities,” said Elaine Atherton, Vice President of Programs at Camelback Ventures. “We are excited to partner with these leaders as they grow their ventures and commitment to improving access to education, financial literacy, social services, and healthcare.”

The next application cycle for the Camelback Fellowship opens in March 2025. Entrepreneurs interested in joining the program can learn more here.