Cali Jewelry Brand gorjana To Debut First Louisiana Storefront in New Orleans; Seeks to Partner with Local Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – The fast-growing Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, gorjana, recently announced the continuation of its national retail expansion with the opening of its first store in Louisiana. The 926-square-foot store will open its doors on Saturday, Sept. 28. New Orleans shoppers will soon be able to browse the nationally-recognized brand’s popular designs, including gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more.

“New Orleans’ energy is contagious and we could not be more excited to officially open the doors of our first Louisiana location in one of the nation’s most popular destinations,” said Jason Griffin Reidel, co-founder, in a press release. “Magazine Street is an iconic shopping hub for locals and visitors alike, and we could not be more excited to bring our SoCal styles to The Big Easy.”

Located in the heart of New Orleans, gorjana – Magazine Street will put the Southern California brand alongside other upscale, in-demand retailers and restaurants, as the street continues to evolve as the city’s premier shopping and dining corridor.

- Sponsors -

When gorjana – Magazine Street officially opens its doors, shoppers will be immersed in a warm, welcoming space. Similar to the jewelry it’s known for, the brand’s interiors are timeless and current, featuring blush terrazzo, plush seating, custom artwork and a focus on open, natural light throughout the space.

The opening of gorjana – Magazine Street comes during a year of impressive growth and expansion for the brand, with more than 80 stores across the country. With an ever-growing collection of timeless designs including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and more, gorjana offers something for everyone. Its renowned in-store stylists offer exceptional service, including curating layered looks that help shoppers express their unique personal styles and offering complimentary gift wrapping to add a personal touch to every purchase.

Since gorjana was founded in 2004, philanthropy has been central to the brand’s mission and approach to community-building. In the last few years, gorjana has donated over two million dollars to nonprofit organizations that support a range of national causes, with a particular focus on women and children through its annual partnerships with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots, Dress for Success and more. gorjana is proud to partner with local charities and schools in each of its locations. Local nonprofit organizations in New Orleans are encouraged to complete a donation request form for efforts that support the local community.

For more information on gorjana and its store on Magazine Street, please visit: www.gorjana.com