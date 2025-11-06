Caesars Marks 1st Year with Roots of Music Grant

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — Caesars New Orleans is marking its first anniversary after a year of strong visitation and major events that have contributed to the city’s hospitality and entertainment scene. Since opening in Oct. 2024, the reimagined property has welcomed guests from all 50 states, hosted sold-out Super Bowl weekends and served nearly 800,000 dining experiences — all while maintaining a strong connection to the local culture that inspires its identity.

Giving Back to the Community

To commemorate the anniversary, Caesars New Orleans awarded a $10,000 grant to The Roots of Music, a local nonprofit that provides New Orleans youth with access to music education, mentorship and cultural programming. The contribution continues a partnership that began with the property’s grand opening parade last year.

“Our collaboration with The Roots of Music represents what Caesars New Orleans is all about — honoring this city’s spirit through community and culture,” said Samir Mowad, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars New Orleans.

Blending Brand Excellence with Local Culture

“Balancing the strength of the Caesars brand with the iconic culture of New Orleans starts with respect for both the brand and the city,” Mowad said. “Caesars is known for excellence in hospitality, entertainment, and gaming, but in New Orleans, those values are expressed through a local lens. Over the past year, we’ve integrated the Caesars brand standards while embracing the city’s vibrant personality, music, and cuisine.”

Mowad added that this balance comes to life through partnerships and design choices. “That means partnering with New Orleans-based organizations like The Roots of Music, local chefs like Emeril Lagasse and Nina Compton, showcasing regional art and live jazz, and designing spaces that reflect New Orleans’ distinctive architecture and energy,” he said.

“Our goal is for guests to instantly recognize the Caesars quality they expect while experiencing something that could only happen in New Orleans. It’s about blending consistency with authenticity and celebrating the local spirit while upholding the world-class standards that define Caesars.”

Supporting Local Jobs and Workforce Growth

Beyond its impact on visitors, Caesars New Orleans has focused on creating opportunities for local residents.

“Over the past year, Caesars New Orleans has strengthened its commitment to local employment and workforce development by offering paid training programs, such as its Entry-Level Dealer initiative, which creates accessible pathways into the gaming and hospitality industry for local residents,” said Mowad. “The property’s ongoing expansion has generated hundreds of construction and permanent jobs, boosting the local economy. Team Members also benefit from Caesars Entertainment’s ‘All-In On Education’ program, providing tuition assistance and professional development opportunities that support long-term career growth. Looking ahead, Caesars plans to continue expanding training and advancement pathways to ensure New Orleans talent can build lasting, upwardly mobile careers within the organization.”

A Year of Growth and Major Milestones

The first year at Caesars New Orleans has seen strong visitation, landmark events and major wins for guests and staff alike. Over the past 12 months, the property has hosted 165,724 overnight guests, served 2.1 million cocktails and celebrated 179,383 jackpots.

Its restaurants, including Emeril’s Brasserie and Nobu, have become leading destinations for both locals and travelers, with a total of 798,006 dining experiences served. Caesars Sportsbook drew major crowds during Super Bowl LIX, when all 790 rooms were sold out and more than 11,000 bets were placed.

A Central Venue for Events and Conventions

“Caesars New Orleans has evolved into a premier venue by aligning closely with the city’s tourism and convention agencies, such as New Orleans & Company,” Mowad said. “We now offer the capacity and amenities needed to host gatherings. By leveraging Caesars Entertainment’s national brand strength and the city’s ‘Built to Host’ reputation, Caesars provides an integrated experience, combining meeting spaces, entertainment, and hospitality under one roof. By collaborating with the city, we're supporting New Orleans’ broader tourism strategy and reinforcing the city’s status as a leading destination for conventions and large-scale events.”

Celebrating with Locals Through November 22

To extend the anniversary celebration, Caesars is inviting locals to enjoy the exclusive “1 on Us” dining experience through Nov. 22. Caesars Rewards® members who dine at Emeril’s Brasserie or Nobu will receive a complimentary after-dinner drink at Octavia, valued at $21 per person.

Building on a Transformative Year

As Caesars New Orleans enters its second year, Mowad said the property plans to continue evolving alongside the city.

“Looking ahead as we celebrate our first anniversary, we plan to build on our recent transformation by expanding entertainment and dining offerings that highlight the city’s unique culture and attracting more visitors to experience all that New Orleans has to offer,” he said. “These initiatives reflect Caesars’ commitment to supporting tourism and enhancing the city’s reputation as a premier destination.”