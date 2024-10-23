Caesars Entertainment Celebrates Completion of $435M Casino Transformation

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 22, 2024) — As anticipation builds for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel next month, Caesars New Orleans—formerly Harrah’s New Orleans—stands ready to welcome guests on Canal Street, just a block away from the Mississippi River.

The casino’s grand opening ceremony on Oct. 22 was a spectacle worthy of Scott’s iconic character, Maximus Decimus Meridius. Dignitaries, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, were joined by Second Line revelers, the Roots of Music marching band and legionnaires and Roman goddesses, both on foot and on stilts. Samir Mowad, Senior VP & GM at Caesars Entertainment, shared the stage with an Augustinian emperor in dramatic makeup and a laurel wreath, marking the kickoff of the new regime.

Reflecting on his 19-year journey with Caesars, Mowad recalled his start in 2005 when he helped launch the vibrant Masquerade nightclub, a beloved nightlife destination until its closure in 2014.

Anthony Carano, president and COO of Caesars Entertainment, addressed the crowd amid sparkling fireworks, expressing gratitude to the 104 team members who were present when Harrah’s opened in 1999.

“Caesars represents a promise of excellence,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, gesturing to the coliseum-like casino. “This started as a $325 million project, and despite rising costs to $435 million during the pandemic, we remained committed to our promises to the city and our customers.”

Mayor Cantrell, in mid-calf boots reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert, thanked Caesars for elevating the city’s world-class status. “This is a world-class entertainment casino for a city that’s second to none,” she declared, before introducing her senior advisor for community relations, Julius Feltus, who proclaimed Oct. 22 as Caesars New Orleans Day.

Robert Urland, regional president of South for Caesars Entertainment, followed Feltus, expressing gratitude for the contractors, architects, and staff who made Caesars a reality, emphasizing the casino’s commitment to local artists, including Frenchy, who unveiled a portrait at the ceremony.

Now owned by Vici Properties and operated by Caesars Entertainment, the casino offers diverse amenities across four city blocks, including restaurants from celebrity chefs like Nina Compton, Emeril Lagasse, and Nobu Matsuhisa, a bowling alley and various other upgrades. As the area’s only land-based casino, Caesars New Orleans offers guests the full Caesars experience with almost 800 hotel rooms between its two hotel towers – the new Caesars Tower and the original hotel tower on Poydras Street. The destination provides an extensive gaming experience with more than 150,000 square feet of upgraded gaming and dining space featuring more than 1,300 slot machines, 120 table games, a 20-table World Series of Poker Room®, three outdoor gaming courtyards and a 5,700-square-foot state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook.

As the allure of ancient Rome continues to captivates imaginations, Caesars New Orleans stands as a tribute to the grandeur of that era.