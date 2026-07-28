CAC Marks 50th Year With New Exhibition

NEW ORLEANS – The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) New Orleans will mark its 50th anniversary by launching a new season of exhibitions and reviving its White Linen Night: After Dark event during the 32nd annual Fidelity Bank White Linen Night on Aug. 1.

The center will debut “Idyll: Pleasures of Summer,” an exhibition featuring works by 23 New Orleans artists that will be on view in the CAC’s first-floor galleries from Aug. 1 through September.

“We’re very excited to debut this new season of programming, especially as we enter our 50th year of celebrating and showcasing local art and artists,” said Raelle Myrick-Hodges, the newly appointed executive director of the Contemporary Arts Center. “For the past 50 years, the CAC has worked to hold space and create opportunities for local artists. Starting our new season with Idyll is an assurance of our dedication and commitment to continuing the legacy of putting New Orleans artists first.”

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Through figurative and abstract works, the exhibition explores themes of freedom, identity, family, community and belonging. The show includes photography, paintings and sculpture by Andre Hubbard, Ashley Teamer, Ayo Scott, Bradley Sabin, Brikarri Williams, Cristina Molina, Ed Buckles, Gina Laguna, Jacob Reptile, Jay McKay, Jourdan Barnes, kai lumumba barrow, Kara Crowley, Kelsey Scult, Mattie Hanson, Nurhan Gokturk, Pippin Frisbie Calder, Renee Royale, Rodney Woods Jr., Ruth Owens, Ryan Leitner, Trenity Thomas and Vee Adams. Three works from the CCH Pounder-Koné Collection are also included.

CAC – White Linen Night: After Dark Returns

Following the Julia Street gallery openings, the CAC will host White Linen Night: After Dark, the official after party for Fidelity Bank White Linen Night and a fundraiser benefiting Arts District New Orleans, from 9 p.m. to midnight in its St. Joseph Street warehouse.

The event will feature an installation from The Stories of Us Residency, including five large-scale “Talking Drums” sculptures that were previously exhibited at Woldenberg Park. The sculptures include Coincoin by Annie Moran, We Are the Descendants by Ashley Teamer, Echoes of the Spirit by Ayo Scott, Carry Us Home by Monique Lorden and She Walks With Them by Teneille Prosper.

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Additional attractions include music by DJs Pellow Talk and Legatron Prime, complimentary Mockly Pops vegan popsicles, a signature White Linen cocktail and access to the air-conditioned venue.

Tickets are $25, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Arts District New Orleans. A $40 package that includes admission and a one-year CAC membership is also available through Eventbrite.

Top sponsors include AOS Interior Environments, Arts New Orleans and Wall, Cook & Lewis LLC. Other sponsors include Absinthia Bottled Spirits, Cocktail Kingdom, glblwrmng, The Helis Foundation John Scott Center, Luna Botanicals, Mockly, NOPSI Hotel, Pigeon Catering and Workin’ Water.