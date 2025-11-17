Cabrini High Appoints New Head of School

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Cabrini High School Board of Trustees, with the support of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, has announced the appointment of Eric L. DesOrmeaux, M.Ed., as the next president-elect of Cabrini High School.

The Board said the announcement follows a “thoughtful year-long national search to identify a mission-driven leader to guide Cabrini into its next chapter of growth, faith and academic excellence.”

DesOrmeaux will begin his transition into the role in Jan. 2026, working closely with Deacon Uriel Durr, who will continue to serve as interim president during this period. A formal handoff of leadership is expected in late spring 2026.

DesOrmeaux brings more than two decades of experience in Catholic education, having served in nearly every aspect of school leadership at Holy Cross School in New Orleans, from classroom teacher and coach to principal, chief school officer and interim president. His broad perspective includes experience in academic administration, campus operations, financial stewardship and advancement, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of Catholic school governance.

A member of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, DesOrmeaux’s leadership philosophy is rooted in faith and service. He describes himself as a builder, not a disrupter, emphasizing collaboration, unity of heart and commitment to Cabrini’s mission of nurturing young women who are intellectually prepared and spiritually grounded.

“Eric brings a rare combination of experience, faith and vision,” said Michelle Douglas, Ed.D.,’85 chair of the Cabrini High School Board of Trustees. “His career reflects a comprehensive understanding of Catholic school leadership – from the academic and operational to the spiritual and communal. With his proven ability to inspire excellence and unity, we are confident he will lead Cabrini High School into a strong and vibrant future.”

Gratitude for Deacon Uriel Durr

“The Board of Trustees and Missionary Sisters express deep gratitude to Deacon Uriel Durr, who has served faithfully as interim president during this transition period,” the Board said in a statement. “Deacon Durr will work with DesOrmeaux over the coming months to ensure continuity and support Cabrini’s community of students, faculty and families.”

Cabrini High School – Continued Commitment

Representatives of Cabrini High School said the school remains committed to advancing the mission and legacy of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, empowering young women to “communicate God’s personal love in ways that touch hearts and foster authentic human and spiritual development.”

“The school continues to usher in an era of renewal and investment, with recent campus improvements and curriculum advancements supported by a multi-million-dollar gift from the Missionary Sisters. Additionally, the Board of Trustees and the Missionary Sisters of Sacred Heart are engaged in a Strategic Action Planning process that will address all aspects of Cabrini High School to build an even stronger community.”

Cabrini High School, founded in 1959, is a private Catholic school for young women in the heart of New Orleans. The school is rooted in the teachings of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, focusing on the development of leadership, faith, and community. To learn more about Cabrini High School, visit www.cabrinihigh.com.