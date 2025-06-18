Business Leadership St. Bernard Surpasses 300 Alumni

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has announced the graduation of the Leadership St. Bernard Class of 2025, marking a significant milestone for the program as it officially surpasses 300 alumni.

Launched in 2014, Leadership St. Bernard is a community leadership development program designed to educate, connect, and inspire leaders from across the parish. With the graduation of its twelfth class, the program continues to build a growing network of engaged professionals who are committed to shaping the future of St. Bernard Parish.

Over the course of 9 sessions, Class 12 participants took part in themed sessions covering critical topics including government, education, coastal restoration, economic development, history, diversity, and culture. Each session was held at a different location across the parish, offering participants an immersive experience and firsthand insight into the issues, opportunities, and resources shaping the region.

- Sponsors -

“I am so grateful for the opportunity I was given to be a member of Class 12 of Leadership St. Bernard. The friendships that I have made and grown are unmatched. Learning about the St. Bernard community has grown my love and pride for my parish. Thank you to the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and the individuals who put endless hours into making this program so successful! I can’t wait to meet Leadership St. Bernard Class 13.” Said Jillian Martin, 2025 Leadership St. Bernard graduate.

Leadership St. Bernard Graduating Class 2025

The program concluded with a graduation celebration held at Docville’s AMROC building in Meraux on Thursday, June 12th, attended by the graduating class, their families, and Leadership St. Bernard alumni. This graduation honored the accomplishments of the 2025 class while looking ahead to continued impact and involvement.

The Leadership St. Bernard Class of 2025 includes the following people:

• Chandler Adams

• Brandon Adler

• Erin Bigner

• Lisa Bopp

• Daniel Bostic, Jr.

• Lezlie Caldarera

• Patrice Connetti

• Jeanne Fernandez

• Tiera Gaines

• Taysha Gibbs

• Christophor Gilmore

• Zachary Gorres

• Ahmad Hatfield

• Blake Hebert

• Mohammad Judeh

• April Lavergne

• Lindsey Manasco

• Jillian Martin

• Michelle McElveen

• Andrea Melerine

• Tony Morales

• Alex Powell

• Katie Resor

• Sarah Robichaux

• David Serio

• Eshambralaquic White

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Sponsors and Special Thanks

The success of Leadership St. Bernard is made possible through the generous support of its program sponsors. The St. Bernard Chamber recognizes and thanks The Meraux Foundation, The St. Bernard Port, Harbor & Terminal District, The Coffee House, and The Slone Group for their continued commitment to cultivating local leadership.

Gratitude is also extended to the many community partners, guest speakers, and host locations whose time, expertise, and hospitality help shape the Leadership St. Bernard experience. Their involvement plays a vital role in making the program meaningful and impactful year after year.

St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization of businesses seeking to further their collective interests while advancing their community. Our mission is driven by the programs, events, and initiatives we provide to the community.

- Sponsors -

With a network of over 270 members representing over 2,250 employees, the St. Bernard Chamber is a driving force in the St. Bernard business community. Through annual programming, the Chamber provides ongoing opportunities to St. Bernard and the surrounding region to network, advocate on behalf of business, and develop professional and leadership skillsets that enhance our local business environment.

The Chamber’s work is made possible through our 2025 Annual Sponsors: Chalmette Refining, the Port of New Orleans, the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, the St. Bernard Parish Government, and Valero at the Parish Pillar level; The Ranch and Associated Terminals at the Commerce Partner level; Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, and Clements Insurance at the Business Advocate level; Atmos Energy, Ordes Electric, Rain CII, EMR Metal Recycling, Fredrick J. Sigur Investment Company, Richie Lewis Councilman at Large West, SSE Steel Fabrication and Hancock Whitney at the Chamber Supporter level.