New Orleans’ problems aren’t news to anyone who lives here. Issues from aging infrastructure, to crime, to affordable housing to the inevitable summer slowdown have long been a part of life here in the Crescent City. The last five years, however, have been especially tough, with first a global pandemic, then four hurricanes — including two that caused significant damage, setting off skyrocketing insurance rates.
Pair all of this with streets that remain torn up, sometimes for years, persistent trash service failures, and a city government plagued with inefficiencies and scandal and the unsurprising result has been many residents reaching their breaking point.
While New Orleans has happily shed the title of “Murder Capital of America” — and is even on pace to hit a 50-year low in homicides in 2025) it has picked up another heinous title, the metro area (of more than 500,000 residents) with the biggest population loss in the nation over the past three years.
A shrinking population is bad for business, no matter what your industry, so the big question is how do we turn things around?
A lot of hope right now is riding on the upcoming mayor’s race. Current Mayor LaToya Cantrell is ending eight years in office having survived a 2022 recall campaign and multiple scandals which contributed to a 27% approval rating, according to a recent annual poll commissioned by the New Orleans Crime Commission. On Aug. 15, a federal grand jury indicted her for corruption.
As of mid-August, 11 candidates were running for the mayor’s seat, with three consistently being placed in the top of the polls — City Council members Helena Moreno and Oliver Thomas and Louisiana Sen. Royce Duplessis.
In late July, we reached out to the 2025 class of our sister publication, the Biz New Orleans 500 — an annual publication that highlights the most influential, involved and inspiring executives in every industry in the region. We asked them to share the top three issues that they most want the new mayor address. You’ll find many of their more detailed responses here, along with a chart that illustrates how popular each issue was with these executives.
Most importantly, however, we reached out to each of the top candidates and asked them to share (in 250 words or less) what they would do to address three of the most popular concerns.
We hope you find this of value because as Mayra Pineda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana succinctly put it, “This is a critical election for the city of New Orleans, and I think one where we will see much more participation because the citizens are frustrated and tired.
Infrastructure was the most mentioned concern among the top local business leaders we surveyed. What would be your top three action items to address this topic upon taking office?
MORENO
I’m committed to delivering real, visible results to improve infrastructure across New Orleans. My first priority will be to bring a culture change to City Hall, where responsiveness, accountability and urgency are standard. City services should be fast, reliable and citizen-focused, not bogged down by bureaucracy. Residents deserve the same level of coordination and execution we see when a major event like the Super Bowl is approaching, every single day.
Second, I will establish an Infrastructure Operations Task Force to coordinate all street, drainage, and water projects across agencies and utilities. This team will include senior staff and key stakeholders, meeting frequently to ensure that work is progressing on time, on budget and with clear communication. With this unprecedented level of coordination, we will reduce costs, time and redundancy.
Third, I will build skilled, in-house city work crews to handle street-level repairs like paving, potholes and streetlights. We’ve seen how outsourcing, disorganization and poor quality control have made infrastructure repairs slow and expensive. By hiring experienced staff and training local talent, we can cluster work in neighborhoods and complete it all at once.
New Orleans deserves infrastructure that works and leadership that delivers. I am ready to lead that change with urgency and focus, starting on day one.
THOMAS
I’m going to fix our streets fast with a 90-day pothole guarantee and strict oversight to eliminate delays and waste. I’ll fully staff the Department of Public Works and implement a “Dig Once” policy to stop repeated street closures for the same repairs. I’ll also bring pride back to every neighborhood with clean streets, working drainage and reliable city services. No more excuses, just results.
DUPLESSIS
When it comes to infrastructure, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel; we need to make the wheel turn. My approach is simple: better coordination, accountability and transparency.
As mayor, I will require all agencies involved in infrastructure — DPW, Capital Projects, Resilience and Sustainability, SWBNO, Entergy, and others — to follow a unified project timeline and proactively communicate. We will regularly engage with community leaders about infrastructure projects and be transparent with citizens about progress or delays.
We must stop doing the same work multiple times. Every time a street is repaved without coordinating underground work, taxpayers pay the price. Before repaving, we must align our schedules to ensure the job is done correctly the first time.
This is not just about convenience; it’s about economic survival. Small businesses can’t afford to be shut down for months because of repeated or poorly coordinated construction. We know what needs to be done. Now we need to act.
New Orleans taxpayers are already paying for infrastructure. The issue isn’t funding alone; it’s follow-through, and failure to embrace new actors to help think creatively about how to deliver a better return on investment to the residents. As mayor, I’ll bring the discipline and urgency needed to deliver results, end wasteful duplication, and give residents and businesses the transparency and reliability they deserve.
A shortage of qualified workers continues to be a major issue for area businesses as New Orleans also struggles to retain residents. What is your plan to help bridge this gap?
MORENO
Addressing the population loss is central to why I’m running for mayor. It’s all rooted in quality of life; and New Orleans cannot thrive without strong city services and real opportunities. We must make this a city where people want to stay and are able to build their futures.
My plan focuses on three key areas. First, I will improve the delivery of basic city services. Clean, safe neighborhoods and reliable infrastructure are essential to retaining residents and attracting talent (and jobs).
Second, I will champion economic development by supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, attracting new industries, and creating a business-friendly environment. I’ll work directly with business leaders, workforce development partners and educational institutions to align training programs with real job market needs, including vocational and technical training.
Third, I will build partnerships to invest in youth and adult workforce development. That means expanding apprenticeship programs, job placement pipelines and wraparound services like childcare and transportation that help people stay in the workforce.
My track record shows I can bring people together and get results. As mayor, I will lead with urgency and a focus on opportunity for all.
THOMAS
I’m going to bridge the workforce gap by expanding job training and apprenticeship programs, especially for youth and returning citizens, so residents are ready for high-wage, high-demand careers. I’ll invest in small business growth, homeownership access and economic mobility programs that help people build stable futures right here in New Orleans. When we grow opportunities from the neighborhood up, we keep talent here and help every family thrive.
DUPLESSIS
To succeed, New Orleans must make forward-looking decisions that build on our strengths and address our weaknesses.
When I launched my campaign, I promised to guide New Orleans to again be America’s leading port. Expanding our port will build on our assets to attract new jobs and industries and lead to inclusive economic development across our community. Additionally, the BioInnovation District, our universities, and hospitals are positioning New Orleans as a hub for healthcare, biotech and research.
We must expand access to workforce training that aligns with real industry needs identified by our businesses and economic development agencies, including technical certifications, apprenticeships and new technologies. Strategic investment in workforce development will grow jobs and support a more inclusive economy. We can also attract remote workers by promoting our culture, affordability and quality of life, strengthening our tax base, and revitalizing neighborhoods.
We also need to align the existing workforce and training programs with employer demand. I’ll ensure public investments are coordinated, not redundant.
I’m committed to making New Orleans livable and affordable. When residents face rising housing costs, utility bills and unreliable city services, we risk losing talent and community. Stopping the exodus of New Orleanians will ensure more qualified workers are available.
The city also directly affects job creation through permitting, licensing and procurement. Delays and unpredictability hold back businesses and hiring. I’ve passed legislation to support job growth and returning citizens without raising taxes. I’ll bring that same practical, results-driven mindset to City Hall.
Bureaucratic inefficiencies, including a notoriously slow permitting process, is also a major concern of area business professionals. What would be your first steps in making New Orleans more efficient?
MORENO
Fixing the city’s broken bureaucracy and slow permitting process will be one of my top priorities. Delays and red tape are driving away investment, stalling projects and frustrating residents and business owners. That must end.
I will also overhaul the Safety and Permits Department. That includes hiring qualified staff, improving customer service, and implementing updated systems with performance standards and clear timelines for permit review and issuance. I’ve already begun working to eliminate unnecessary legislative hurdles that slow down progress.
As council president, I’ve pushed for accountability and transparency in city operations, including bringing in the legislative auditor to investigate delayed vendor payments. As mayor, I’ll implement the auditor’s recommendations. That’s essential to rebuilding trust with the high-quality contractors we want to work with.
I’ll also lead a local and national search for an experienced, reform-minded chief administrative officer to help restructure departments with a focus on efficiency and results. New Orleans deserves a 24/7 mayor and a city hall that works with urgency — like the Super Bowl is coming every day.
Finally, I’ll continue leading efforts to make development incentives fairer and more predictable. Businesses deserve clarity, not political favoritism.
Efficiency at City Hall is key to unlocking our city’s growth, and I’m ready to deliver it.
THOMAS
The first step is streamlining City Hall — starting with a fully upgraded 311 system that tracks every request and response in real time. I’ll cut red tape by improving the One-Stop permitting platform and holding every department accountable with public performance reviews. City government will stop being a barrier and start being a partner — working faster, smarter and for the people.
DUPLESSIS
Efficiency is about leading better, not spending more. I will set clear expectations for faster, more predictable permitting without adding cost or bureaucracy. Safety and permits spending rose from $7 million in 2018 to over $11 million in 2024. At the same time, building permit revenue dropped by $2 million and service quality dropped even more.
Innovation is often about simplification, not just new technology. We’ve moved backward by allowing departments to operate in silos, even though their work is interconnected. The Matrix Group’s permitting findings weren’t about tech failures; they were about operations, HR, and management needing better supervision. I will expect every department leader to understand the full impact of their team’s work. We’ll reintroduce the public “STAT” meetings to identify and solve barriers like those SWBNO faces in delivering services.
I will simplify processes and eliminate duplicative reviews that delay projects without adding value. Many delays stem from internal policy, not law. I will remove these roadblocks. Residents and businesses deserve permitting processes with integrity and efficiency.
We’ll establish clear timelines so businesses and developers can plan realistically. Applicants should always know where their permit stands and when to expect a decision. I’ll require regular reporting and public updates through the STAT meetings using existing tools. Delays in permitting, costs businesses and residents more, add to frustration and hinder growth.
I’ve cut through bureaucracy at the state level and know how to hold systems accountable. With the right leadership, we can make city government work faster, fairer and more efficiently.
MEET THE CANDIDATE
Helena Moreno
HelenaMorenoLA.com
Born in Xalapa, Mexico, Moreno formerly worked as an Emmy-winning investigative reporter for WDSU-TV before entering politics. She was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2010 to represent New Orleans’ District 93A and has served as an at-large member of the New Orleans City Council since 2017, including as president from 2019 to 2023, and chaired multiple boards. She currently chairs the council’s Climate and Sustainability Committee and the Economic Development Committee.
MEET THE CANDIDATE
Oliver Thomas
OTforUs.com
Known as “OT,” Thomas is a native of New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward. Formerly an account executive, Thomas’ previous work has also included serving as the capital projects manager for New Orleans’ Downtown Development District and as a property manager in the private sector. He served on the New Orleans City Council from 1994 to 2007 representing District E, when he left after pleading guilty to bribery charges. Thomas was then elected back to the council to represent his home district, District B, in 2021 and has been serving since 2022 on multiple committees
MEET THE CANDIDATE
Sen. Royce Duplessis
RoyceDuplessis.com
New Orleans native Royce Duplessis spent years in Washington, D.C., where he founded the Howard Energy and Environmental Law Society and worked as an intern with the EPA and the White House Council on Environmental Quality. He then returned home to practice energy law and champion criminal justice reform. Since 2018, Duplessis has served as a Louisiana state senator and currently serves on the board of the Innocence Project and the Governor’s Council on the Success of Black Men and Boys. He also serves as chair of New Orleans City Planning Commission and has a legal practice focused on civil litigation.