For two decades, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has shaped the city’s business story and spurred growth across a variety of industries through its ever-evolving catalog of networking and educational member services.

Twenty years encapsulated in a three-word campaign that equally covers the road already traveled and the journey that awaits in the years to come: ‘Business Belongs Here.’

Founded in 2004 following the dissolution of a longstanding regional, multi-parish entity, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has supported small and large businesses alike by fostering relationships, building community, and outfitting its members with vital educational resources that facilitate growth.

Now, as the Chamber celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, leadership is using the milestone as a springboard to proactively recruit new local businesses into its membership while continuing to meet the needs of existing members as they traverse the challenges of an ultra-competitive modern business climate.

“This campaign, ‘Business Belongs Here,’ is a way to commemorate our journey and contributions while sharing our vision for the future,” says Sandra Lombana Lindquist, current Chamber President and CEO. “It’s been two decades filled with partnerships, collaborations, and connections, and that’s built up this robust community of big businesses and small businesses.

“But not everybody is in it,” she says. “We’re 1,300 members strong but there are so many more businesses in the New Orleans region that could be part of our collective voice. That’s the future. That’s what’s next for the Chamber.”

The overall strategic plan of the 20th anniversary campaign is comprised of four pillars/principles: Collaborate, Advocate, Amplify and Elevate.

For years, the Chamber has hosted dozens of member events designed to promote beneficial networking and provide a forum to share best business practices, foster support amongst professional peers, and acknowledge member achievements/advancements. Beyond shepherding connections within its current membership, the Chamber has made a calculated marketing push to attract new members. Through the end of the year, Chamber advertisements will appear on local TV affiliates WDSU, WWL and WVUE, and can be heard on WWL Radio 870 AM.

Additionally, the Chamber has made a more concentrated effort advocating for New Orleans businesses by connecting with policymakers at the local, state and federal levels, and sharing the Chamber members’ collective stories and interests. While the Chamber can equip member businesses with the education and proper connections to succeed, business-friendly government policies and regulations have the power to promote widespread entrepreneurship and quality-job creation within Orleans Parish.

“The whole backbone to ‘Business Belongs Here’ is about advocating for businesses – being the voice of the business community,” Lombana Lindquist says. “It’s about elevating not only businesses but the entire community with more than just business programs and services but advocating for causes that develop the community – public safety, workforce development, education, diversity and equity.

“We’re all trying to make New Orleans a better place to work and live and play, and this campaign is a way to do that,” she adds. “Yes, it’s supporting businesses. But in the bigger picture, it’s an entire community impact.”

Ironically, considering the organization’s modern-day ‘Grand Scope’ mindset, the initial formation of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce presented leaders with an opportunity to reset and narrow their focus on New Orleans small businesses.

Prior to the Chamber’s 2004 formation, local businesses belonged to the New Orleans Region Chamber of Commerce – a 100-year-old economic advocacy group that represented Orleans Parish and close to a dozen neighboring parishes. While all members were within a one- or two-hour drive of each other, over time, the needs and issues of businesses within this broad, interparish Chamber became more and more specific and unique from region to region, leading to its splintering.

Understanding the importance of establishing an entity to wave the banner of businesses in the economic hub of the state, a handful of New Orleans entrepreneurial leaders began laying the groundwork of a Chamber of Commerce rooted in education and networking.

“Starting out, remember, we had the name – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce – and it’s a great name. But we didn’t have much of anything else,” former Chamber Board Chair Fred Preis says. “We had to go out and recruit members and at the time, there were only six, seven or eight of us onboard. So, we had to take money out of our own pockets to pay expenses and keep this thing going. And we did that because we knew how important the Chamber was and would be.”

“The largest city in Louisiana needed a Chamber of Commerce for businesses to gravitate to, so it had to survive,” he says.

Not only that, Preis emphasizes, the new Chamber was shaped to be more representative of the businesses it served within the parish. New bylaws ensured nominating groups were more inclusive and diverse than those within the old Chamber, allowing for the new Chamber’s voice to be truly collective.

“I believe those early days of the Chamber set the groundwork for what it has ultimately become – an instrumental asset for small business growth and nurturing entrepreneurs,” Dr. Charles Teamer, past board chair, says. “We had a very engaged staff that understood our vision and mission. Not only that, they had the mindset to be proactive in recruiting new members and offering programs and resources that they’d be interested in.”

After struggling to stay afloat because of the multi-layered hardships caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Chamber’s membership grew exponentially under Dr. Teamer’s leadership from 2008 to 2011, and under the former President & CEO, Ben Johnson’s leadership from 2011 to 2021.

“Looking back, you are a little bit like a proud parent,” Preis says. “We were confident it would grow. We knew if we showed value that we’d attract members – big members and small members. I think all of us who were involved since the beginning are real proud of how it has developed and the force it is now.”

To maintain its current stature, though, the Chamber has had to evolve and pivot several times during its brief history. For instance, as its membership and the diversity within it continues to swell, the Chamber has had to reassess and slightly change its educational programs and networking events to best serve members. While the Chamber still holds “everyone under one tent” gatherings, it also hosts smaller, targeted seminars intended for specific businesses.

As an example, the Chamber’s popular ‘Power Hour’ meetups, sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank, afford small, promising businesses the chance to “introduce” and “sell” themselves to a captive audience in a finite amount of time. Sixty presenters are given 60 seconds each (hence, the Power Hour) to elevator pitch the room on their business – receiving constructive critiques from Chamber administrators and their own peers on how to best hone their message for potential investors.

“We’ve listened to our members,” Lombana Lindquist says. “And from that we have adapted our programs and services to meet the needs that our members tell us are most critical. When you create programs that incorporate our members’ wants and their feedback, they’ll get so much more out of them.”

“And tailoring our services to ensure businesses get the most out of their membership begins when they first join,” she continues. “We sit down and gather a thorough understanding of their operations and their aspirations, both long- and short-term. From there, we can direct them toward educational programs and networking events that hit those targets and goals.”

As the New Orleans Chamber looks to the future, they expressed the importance of exhibiting what Lombana Lindquist says is catalytic leadership. “We will continue to serve our members and investors’ needs; however, we will also serve as the change agent for our community. We will continue to be a resource for our membership, but we also must be the instigator of positive change.”