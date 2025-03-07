Burns and De Ranieri Announce Third New Orleans Restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans’ acclaimed restaurateurs, Chef Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri, have unveiled their latest venture: Brutto Americano, opening March 14 inside the reimagined Barnett Hotel.

With the successes of Costera and Osteria Lupo, Burns and De Ranieri have earned a reputation for innovative yet approachable dining experiences. Brutto Americano, the duo’s first concept in the CBD, expands their culinary footprint across the city. This new venture blends classical Italian influences with the bold, diverse flavors of New Orleans, combining fresh, locally sourced ingredients and deep respect for Italian culinary traditions to create a unique experience that speaks to the city’s sophisticated and ever-evolving food scene.

The menu is a celebration of fresh Gulf seafood, house made pastas, and steak big enough for the table to share, featuring standout dishes such as Seared Scallops with Fennel, Asparagus, and Parmesan Broth; Crispy-Skinned American Red Snapper with Lemon and Capers; and Steak Tartare.

Guests can also enjoy a four-course, family-style tasting menu, while a thoughtful and focused wine list showcases bold reds, crisp whites, and sparkling selections from Italy, California, and Oregon. The cocktail program offers a range of innovative twists on Italian and American classics, including spritzes, bitter aperitivo, and spirit-forward creations like the Golden Hour, a Manhattan riff with Rittenhouse 100, Cocchi Torino, and Cappelletti Amaro.

The restaurant’s design mirrors its culinary approach—warm, inviting, and effortlessly cosmopolitan. Brutto Americano channels the sleek elegance of Milan while embracing the convivial spirit of New Orleans, with soaring ceilings, intimate booth seating and plush banquettes. Rich wood tones, soft ambient lighting, and contemporary accents create an atmosphere that is both lively and welcoming.

Brutto Americano is located at 600 Carondelet St. and will be open daily for breakfast and lunch Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dinner service is 7 days a week from 5-9:30 p.m.