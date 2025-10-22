Burlington Opens its 10th Louisiana Store in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Burlington Stores, Inc., a national discount retailer offering low prices on brand name merchandise, is opening a new store in New Orleans. The new store brings the total number of stores in Louisiana to ten with more than 1,138 stores open nationwide at the end of Q1 2025.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents tremendous value on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in New Orleans. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

The new location features Burlington’s reimagined store layout and new store logo “Deals. Brands. WOW!” These updates are part of Burlington’s broader initiative to elevate the in-store shopping experience. All new Burlington stores now open in the refreshed format, featuring thoughtfully organized aisles and bold signage making it easier than ever to navigate the store.

While approximately half of the brand’s existing locations have already been converted, the remaining stores are expected to transition to the new format by the end of 2026.

Grand Opening Details and Giveaways

Riverwalk Outlets Opening date: Friday, October 24, 2025 Address: 500 Port of New Orleans Place New Orleans, LA 70130 Store hours: Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm, Fri-Sat: 9:00am-10:30pm, Sun: 9:00am-10:30pm Website: https://www.burlington.com/store-locator

On Friday and Saturday October 24 & 25 following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers, aged 18 and up, enjoy a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase!

This new Burlington’s store features:

Top brands, trends, and tremendous value

Fashionable ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices, including Petites and Plus

Big savings on menswear, inclusive of a wide assortment of Big and Tall

Fresh finds in junior apparel

Comfortable and affordable finds for kids

Footwear for everyone

Must-have beauty and fragrance essentials

Everything for baby that won’t break the bank

Home décor items, perfect for every season and holiday

Pet care and toys

Community Support

Burlington shows its commitment to community engagement through year-round philanthropic initiatives that strengthen the neighborhoods where its customers and employees live and work.

To celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store location in New Orleans and highlight their ongoing commitment to education, the retailer will be donating $5,000 to a nearby high-needs school through their long-standing partnership with the national non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds will be used to provide students with classroom materials. The presentation of the donation to the local school community will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Burlington Employment Opportunities

As Burlington continues to expand its footprint, they remain focused on finding great talent to join their growing company. Those interested in joining an award-winning culture are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online for a variety of exciting and rewarding positions.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2024 net sales of $10.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.”

The Company operated 1,138 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, high-quality branded merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices, including fashion-focused women’s apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success, and offset the financial burden on teachers.

Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $73 million and equipped more than 7 million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.