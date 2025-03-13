Bullpen Amplifies Life Science Deal-Making With Ties to New Orleans

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Bullpen, an invite-only club uniting life science investors, CEOs, and dealmakers, is making waves in the industry by fostering authentic connections at premier events. Guided by its mantra—“Find Someone to Help. Repeat.”—the group orchestrates dynamic networking opportunities and in-depth Key Opinion Leader (KOL) interviews, including a recent session at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM2025) at San Francisco's Golden Gate Yacht Club.

At JPM2025, JoJo (Jo Ann) Platt, President of Platt & Associates, Inc., was interviewed by industry expert James Zanewicz, Senior Vice President/Dean of Medicine at the Tulane University School of Medicine. Platt, a distinguished figure in neurotechnology and bioelectronic medicine, has spent over 15 years cultivating a network within the neurotech community, working with academic institutions, startups, industry leaders, and venture firms to drive innovation and business acceleration.

In the interview, Platt emphasized the value of genuine networking and collaboration, noting that these interactions not only foster relationships but also open new opportunities for innovation and investment in the healthcare space. “Our strength lies in our ability to connect and uplift each other, especially in a fast-evolving industry like ours,” Platt said.

Platt detailed how this collaborative environment, enriched by strategic conversations and real-time insights, not only builds confidence among dealmakers but also accelerates the development of innovative healthcare solutions. Her discussion shed light on the importance of strong networks in navigating complex investment landscapes, emphasizing that these relationships are critical for driving growth and fostering sustainable advancements in life sciences.

"I would love to see more neurotech activity and focus within Bullpen," Platt said. "I want to help draw in more neurotechnology-focused members to join us. I'd love to see more technologies and developments, especially in the wearable space, that are looking at things like stress, anxiety, neuropsychiatric disorders, sleep disorders and therapeutics, and lymphatic flow."

A pivotal player in bioelectronic medicine, Platt contributed to the launch of the peer-reviewed journal "Bioelectronic Medicine" and helped establish the Feinstein Institute's Center for Bioelectronic Medicine. Her expertise spans neuroscience, neurophysiology, molecular biology, engineering, data science, microfabrication, materials science, signal processing, and imaging. As a consultant, she has guided leadership teams in identifying new opportunities, transforming organizations, and building successful teams. Her strategic development efforts include collaborations with institutions like the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, where she played a key role in establishing partnerships in bioelectronic medicine.

Platt also serves on organizing committees for prestigious conferences such as IEEE's Neural Engineering Conference, EMBC, Rice University's InterfaceRice, and the Neurotech Leaders Forum. Additionally, as the U.S. Partnerships Lead for Corundum Neuroscience, she actively sources promising early-stage neuroscience companies and research initiatives across the country.

Platt expressed gratitude to Tulane University School of Medicine for the interview, highlighting the institution's longstanding influence in the life sciences community.

One example is the “BIO on the Bayou,” a premier life sciences event that has become a key fixture in the Gulf South. The event will provide another opportunity for biotech innovation and networking to advance cutting-edge research and commercialization efforts. The 2025 edition, set for October 28-29 at the Jung Hotel and the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, will feature a mix of networking sessions, panels, and one-on-one interviews and showcase scientific presentations from researchers at leading Gulf South universities and startups.

Participating institutions will include Tulane University, Auburn University, LSU Health New Orleans, the University of Mississippi, Xavier University of Louisiana, Jackson State University, LSU Health Shreveport, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, Mississippi State University, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, the University of Southern Mississippi, and the University of Tennessee.

Prior to the Gulf South biotech event, the JPM Week will hold its upcoming BIO International Convention on June 15 – 18 in Boston. Bullpen will be hosting that event, with members from a diverse spectrum of professionals, including leaders from public and private companies, investment funds, strategic firms, bankers, and brokers.