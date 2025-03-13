Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Bullpen Amplifies Life Science Deal-Making With Ties to New Orleans

March 13, 2025   |By
New Orleans
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – Bullpen, an invite-only club uniting life science investors, CEOs, and dealmakers, is making waves in the industry by fostering authentic connections at premier events. Guided by its mantra—“Find Someone to Help. Repeat.”—the group orchestrates dynamic networking opportunities and in-depth Key Opinion Leader (KOL) interviews, including a recent session at the 43rd Annual

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter