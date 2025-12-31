Login
Publisher's Note

Building on the Momentum of 2025

December 31, 2025   |By
Last month, two outstanding annual meetings set the tone for the year ahead and offered a clear snapshot of where our region is headed. JEDCO and the New Orleans Chamber once again did an exceptional job bringing the business community together; their annual luncheons were the largest I have seen in many years. The energy in the room was unmistakable — a sense of optimism rooted in the successes of 2025 and a shared excitement for what promises to be a banner year in 2026.

That momentum continues this month with several business gatherings and leadership transitions across the region. I encourage you to mark your calendars and attend as these business organizations pass the gavel, recognizes champions from 2025, and set priorities for the year ahead:

  • January 8 Jefferson Chamber, Alario Center
  • January 13 St. Tammany Chamber, The Greystone
  • January 15 Thibodaux Chamber, Nicholls State University Ballroom
  • January 21 St. Bernard Chamber, Docville Farm
  • January 22 Westbank Business & Industry Association, Stonebridge Country Club

I also want to highlight a milestone celebration for one of the region’s most impactful leadership organizations. The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) will mark its 25th anniversary with a gala on January 16 at The MISI (600 Decatur Street). As a proud alumnus of the Class of 2002, I can personally attest to the lasting influence NORLI has had on leadership across the region.

All these celebrations are wonderful, but perhaps the most significant moment of the month comes on January 12, when new governmental leadership is sworn in for the City of New Orleans. Helena Moreno, her team, and the incoming city council have a lot of work ahead, but I am confident we will begin to see a city renewed — one that is focused, forward-looking and “all in” for the residents and business community.

The year is off to a strong, optimistic start.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher
Renaissance Publishing

