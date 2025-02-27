Building on Experience

Are you planning a home improvement project? Trust the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) to bring your vision to life. With a growing membership comprised of nearly 1,000 member firms, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) is “the home of local, licensed contractors” (est. 1941). Throughout its history, a tradition of excellence drives the HBAGNO and its membership, dedicated to serving the local community by promoting the ideals of ethics, responsibility, and professionalism in the building industry.

A formal code of ethics is adopted by each new member as a condition of acceptance into the Association. This code affirms that home ownership can and should be within the reach of every American family. Achieving these goals requires members of the HBAGNO to observe principles and policies that ensure the highest standards of health, safety, and sanitation. These founding principles are paramount in providing the framework of ethics and responsibility that guide our members and assist in ultimately improving industry professionalism.

Our members have a great responsibility to the home building industry and remodeling, and an even greater one to our community. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans is very fortunate to have a dedicated group of leaders who devote valuable hours of their time to meetings and committees, for this sake.

Readers are probably most familiar with the HBAGNO as the producer of the annual New Orleans Home & Garden Show, considered one of the premier Home Shows in the nation. The Association also produces the highly popular Parade of Homes, which traditionally features some of the area’s finest builders and remodelers as they showcase the very latest in-home designs and building and remodeling techniques, and StormPrep, an event to help consumers prepare for and recover from tropical activity in our area.

For more information on the projects mentioned above, or for additional information regarding the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, call (504) 837-2700 or visit our website hbagno.org.