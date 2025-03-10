Build Baton Rouge Announces New CEO

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Build Baton Rouge (BBR), the city’s official redevelopment agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deidre Deculus Robert as its new President and CEO. Following a competitive national search, the Board of Directors selected Robert to lead BBR at this pivotal moment in the organization’s history.

Robert brings a wealth of leadership, legal, and community development experience to the role. Most recently serving as Director of State Operations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, she has overseen national economic development initiatives, infrastructure investment, and community revitalization efforts.

Robert’s prior experience includes serving as State Director for USDA Rural Development in Louisiana, Executive Counsel at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, and General Counsel for the Southern University System. With deep expertise in public-private partnerships, economic development, and strategic planning, Robert is well-positioned to guide BBR’s efforts to create more equitable and vibrant communities throughout Baton Rouge.

“After a rigorous selection process, we are thrilled to welcome Deidre Deculus Robert as the next leader of Build Baton Rouge,” said Rodney Braxton, Board Chair of BBR. “Her breadth of experience, strategic vision, and fresh perspective make her the ideal person to advance BBR’s mission. This is a transformative time for our city, and we are confident that Deidre will bring the leadership and innovative thinking needed to drive meaningful, lasting impact.”

BBR is committed to equitable community development, revitalizing underinvested areas, and fostering economic opportunities for residents. Under Robert’s leadership, the organization will continue to expand its efforts in affordable housing, blight remediation, commercial corridor revitalization, and infrastructure improvements, working in close collaboration with city leaders, community stakeholders, and private partners.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a critical time for Baton Rouge,” said Robert. “BBR has made significant strides in reshaping the city’s landscape, and I look forward to building upon that foundation. My focus will be on leveraging strategic partnerships, securing new investments, and ensuring that our redevelopment efforts are both sustainable and inclusive.”

Robert’s appointment marks a new chapter for Build Baton Rouge as it continues its mission of fostering equitable growth and revitalization in East Baton Rouge Parish.

About Build Baton Rouge

Build Baton Rouge (BBR), also known as the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, was established in 2007 to revitalize underinvested areas and promote equitable development throughout the city. To date, BBR has facilitated the creation of more than 860 affordable housing units, awarded $5.6 million in below-market-rate financing, and led transformative projects such as the Florida Corridor Plan, Plank Road Eco Park, and Electric Depot.