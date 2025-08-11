Build-A-Way Unveils AI Assistant for Contractors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — On Aug. 12, Build-A-Way Inc. will showcase its platform at the upcoming Founder Institute Louisiana Demo Day. The demo day is part of the Startup NOLA Now series hosted by Greater New Orleans, Inc. This company milestone comes after recently being a Top 20 finalist in Nexus Technology Cup in Baton Rouge.

“At Demo Day, the company will preview its full Personal Assistant,” said Ashton Hilliard, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Way. “It includes a live AI phone answering service and invoicing system. We built a true AI assistant who works while contractors are on the job.”

Solving a Critical Problem for Home Service Professionals

Across the U.S., more than 5 million home service professionals still run their businesses by hand. In between jobs, they have to answer calls, send invoices, and chase customers between jobs. Build-A-Way is changing that with an AI personal assistant built for plumbers, HVAC techs, electricians, and landscapers. As they work, the assistant answers the phone, books jobs, and prepares invoices automatically. Now, they will never miss a customer again.

Field-Tested with Local Contractors

Over the course of the program, cofounders, Joshua and Ashton, worked directly with local contractors in the field to get feedback and launch their product. Build-A-Way is one of four startups graduating in the inaugural Louisiana cohort of the Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator.

“We’re building this for the guys in the field who miss jobs just because they couldn’t get to their phone,” said Joshua Bartholomew, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Build-A-Way. “The Founder Institute gave us structure — but our mission stayed the same: help contractors stay booked without burning out.”

Expanding Across Louisiana and Beyond

Build-A-Way is actively onboarding early customers in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and landscaping — starting in the Gulf Coast states, including Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. The company has launched an $800,000 pre-seed raise to scale adoption across the region and expand into larger metro areas. Future plans include new service categories like housekeeping and appliance repair, with a long-term vision to support the 5 million+ solo and small home service businesses still operating without automation.

About Founder Institute

The Founder Institute is the world’s most proven network to turn ideas into fundable startups, and startups into global businesses. Since 2009, our structured accelerator programs have helped over 7,800 entrepreneurs raise over $1.85BN in funding. Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters across 100 countries, our mission is to empower communities of talented and motivated people to build impactful technology companies worldwide. Learn more at www.fi.co/core.

About Build-A-Way Inc.

Founded in 2024, Build-A-Way Inc. is a New Orleans-based AI company dedicated to automating business operations for home service professionals. The company’s AI Personal Assistant handles phone calls, booking, and invoicing, allowing contractors to focus on their craft while never missing a customer opportunity. Learn more at www.buildaway.ai/about.