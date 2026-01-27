Brooks Gelpi Haasé Names New Partner

NEW ORLEANS – Brooks Gelpi Haasé has named Leo Congeni as a new Partner in the firm. With more than 25 years of experience in bankruptcy law and business litigation, Congeni brings deep expertise in handling complex consumer and business bankruptcy matters. He represents clients in a wide range of commercial disputes, including collections, construction issues, real estate contracts and leases, and D&O litigation.

Congeni also serves as a Subchapter V trustee under the Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019 (SBRA).

“Leo’s extensive bankruptcy experience and stellar reputation make him an ideal addition to our firm,” said Ken Gelpi, Member of Brooks Gelpi Haasé. “We’re excited to expand our capabilities, offering clients even broader support while welcoming a highly respected professional whose client-focused approach aligns perfectly with our values.”

Congeni earned his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, cum laude, where he received the Bankruptcy Medal of Excellence. He is board-certified as a Business Bankruptcy Specialist by both the American Board of Certification and the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization.

Brooks Gelpi Haasé says they look forward to leveraging Congeni’s expertise to serve their clients more comprehensively and effectively.

About Brooks Gelpi Haasé

Headquartered in downtown New Orleans, Brooks Gelpi Haasé provides legal counsel across a range of complex practice areas with clients throughout Louisiana and the broader Gulf South region.

Brooks Gelpi Haasé attorneys handle matters involving admiralty and maritime law, real estate, products liability, business litigation, insurance, and commercial transactions.

The firm’s team includes seasoned practitioners with deep experience in maritime and transportation law, commercial litigation, and insurance-related matters, supporting clients across a wide range of industries.