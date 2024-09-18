Login
Broadmoor Seeks Bids for Governor Nicholls & Esplanade Wharf Project

September 18, 2024

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Broadmoor is inviting bids for the Governor Nicholls & Esplanade Wharf Development project and encourages participation from businesses certified through various programs, including MBE – SRMDC, WBE – WBEC South, LAUCP – SLDBE, LGBTQ+, Hudson Initiative, VOSB & SDVOSB, SEBD & LAVet – LED and 8(a) – US SBA.

A digital presentation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. CDT. Interested participants can request a link to the presentation by emailing wharf@broadmoorllc.com. A site walk is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. CDT.

Bids must be submitted via email to Broadmoor by Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at 3 p.m. CDT. To be added to the list of interested bidders and receive bid documents and instructions, please contact wharf@broadmoorllc.com.

The project includes various scopes of work, such as concrete, masonry, structural steel, roofing, plumbing, electrical, and more. Not all scopes will be awarded in this bidding round. Broadmoor, L.L.C. is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to providing employment opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

