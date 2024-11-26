Broadmoor is Soliciting Bids Again for Work on the Governor Nicholls & Esplanade Wharf Development

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Broadmoor is soliciting bids for work on the Governor Nicholls & Esplanade Wharf Development project. Representatives state: “We encourage participation from businesses certified through MBE – SRMDC, WBE – WBEC South, LAUCP – SLDBE, LGBTQ+, Hudson Initiative, VOSB & SDVOSB, SEBD & LAVet – LED, or 8(a) – US SBA.”
A digital presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 1 p.m. CST. Eemail wharf@broadmoorllc.com to receive a link to the presentation.
A site walk will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. CST. Those interested should contact wharf@broadmoorllc.com to be added to the list of bidders and receive the invitation with the bid documents and instructions.
Scopes of work to be awarded during this final round of pricing include concrete, masonry, rough carpentry, roofing, insulation, metal wall panels, waterproofing, doors/frames/hardware, gypsum board assemblies/cold formed metal framing, painting, signage, toilet accessories, fire protection specialties, fire sprinkler, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, site paving and utilities. Broadmoor, L.L.C. is an Equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer and is committed to providing employment opportunities to minorities, females, veterans and disabled individuals.