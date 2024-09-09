BRIX Holdings Brings Health-Focused Orange Leaf and Clean Juice Franchises to New Orleans

DALLAS — BRIX Holdings, LLC,(“BRIX”), a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company encompassing renowned food-service chains including Orange Leaf and Clean Juice, revealed its plans for strategic entry for both brands into the New Orleans market, presenting the area’s aspiring entrepreneurs with the opportunity to bring a proven business model into their communities. Known for its customer-centric approach and innovative food offerings, BRIX aims to expand its reach in New Orleans by prioritizing good food, customer satisfaction and community impact.

BRIX’s accelerated expansion into New Orleans and beyond follows an influx of young professionals and entrepreneurs who view the city as a new frontier, creating an increasingly attractive pool of talented professionals in recent years. Additionally, tourism in New Orleans still remains one of its top revenue generators, creating ample opportunity for unique QSR businesses.

“New Orleans is a vibrant city ripe with opportunities for new business and unique experiences for locals and tourists alike” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings in a press release. “The city is renowned for its history, architecture, music and, above all, its food. The food and beverage sector continues to thrive in New Orleans as consumers shift towards more affordable and accessible options. Orange Leaf and Clean Juice provide high-value and high-quality products guests desire with a franchise model and support system entrepreneurs are looking for in business ownership.”

- Sponsors -

Orange Leaf and Clean Juice made entries into Louisiana nearly six years ago. Combined, Clean Juice and Orange Leaf flex a portfolio of over 135 locations across the United States, owned and operated by small business owners eager to provide quality products and unbeatable experiences.

When asked about how BRIX Holdings plans to aid in the health of Louisiana residents who reside in one of the top three most obese states in the country, a representative stated, “As we are planning to enter the New Orleans market, we are excited to offer delicious and healthier options that cater to a variety of tastes. We understand the importance of balance and well-being, so we aim to provide our customers with a range of choices, from indulgent treats to lighter alternatives like our yogurt products. Our focus is on creating a positive food experience that encourages moderation and mindful eating, helping the community enjoy what they love while promoting a healthier lifestyle.”

“I began in the QSR industry at 16 and I learned a lot about the industry through various positions before becoming a franchise owner,” said Dustin Smith, owner of Clean Juice Lake Charles. “I brought that experience to Clean Juice, which afforded me the opportunity to become an owner and take pride in serving quality products to my community. The team at Brix has been a pleasure to work with and I feel confident knowing I have their invaluable support and access to resources. What they provide I believe you won’t find everywhere else.”

To prove its dedication to fostering great business opportunities in New Orleans, BRIX will host its first all-brands conference this year in the Big Easy. BRIX executives and franchise owners from across the nation will be meeting in the city September 9 -11 to celebrate their owners, highlighting company milestones and sharing plans for the future.

Clean Juice and Orange Leaf are actively seeking out potential owner/operators and investors to expand their business portfolios and strengthen a beloved brand’s presence across the state of Louisiana. For a traditional Orange Leaf or Clean Juice store, the initial franchise fee is $30,000 for a traditional 10-year term.

To learn more about franchising with Orange Leaf and Clean Juice, and the available franchise incentives, visit Orange Leaf at: https://www.orangeleafyogurt.com/franchising and Clean Juice at: https://cleanjuicefranchising.com/

- Sponsors -

For more information about BRIX Holdings, visit https://BRIXholdings.com/.