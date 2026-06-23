BRG Hospitality Earns 2 Best of St. Tammany Awards

NEW ORLEANS – BRG Hospitality has announced that two of its Northshore restaurants have been recognized in the 2026 Best of St. Tammany Awards. Tavi earned Gold for Best Mediterranean Restaurant for the second year in a row, while Feliciana Bistrôt received Bronze for Best New Restaurant, highlighting the group’s growing impact on St. Tammany Parish’s vibrant culinary landscape.

Presented annually by Best of St. Tammany, a community-driven awards program established by The Times-Picayune, the awards celebrate the local businesses, organizations and individuals that contribute to the quality of life and culture of St. Tammany Parish. Winners are determined through public voting, making the recognition a direct reflection of community support and guest loyalty.

Community Recognition for BRG Hospitality Restaurants in Covington

Located in the heart of Downtown Covington, Tavi offers a vibrant dining experience rooted in Levantine cuisine, blending the diverse flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East with locally sourced ingredients. With a menu designed for sharing, guests are encouraged to gather around the table and explore a variety of dishes in a warm, communal setting. Its Gold recognition further solidifies its standing as one of the Northshore’s premier dining destinations.

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“We’re incredibly grateful to the St. Tammany community for this recognition,” said Tavi Chef de Cuisine Louis Kieffer. “Every dish, every service and every detail is the result of a team that cares deeply about what we do. Tavi is about bringing people together through bold flavors, warm hospitality and a genuine sense of connection. We’re proud of what we’ve built and thankful to the guests who have embraced us, celebrated with us and made Tavi part of their Northshore experience.”

Just steps away from Tavi, Feliciana Bistrôt has quickly established itself as one of Covington’s most notable new dining destinations. Since opening in February 2026, the restaurant has captivated guests with its sophisticated take on the classic French bistrôt, weaving together French culinary technique with Southern storytelling. From Gulf oysters and seasonal seafood to French bistrôt classics like Rabbit Fricassee and Coq au Vin, the restaurant offers a dining experience that is both refined and approachable.

“To be recognized as one of the best new restaurants in St. Tammany is an incredible honor, especially within our first few months of serving the Covington community,” said Feliciana Bistrôt Chef de Cuisine Patrick Teagle. “From the beginning, our goal with Feliciana has been to celebrate the flavors, traditions and hospitality that define Louisiana. We’re deeply grateful to our guests, our team and the community for embracing that vision and making this recognition possible.”

The dual honor underscores BRG Hospitality’s continued investment in St. Tammany Parish and its commitment to creating restaurants that are deeply rooted in the communities they serve. As the group continues to expand its Northshore presence, Tavi and Feliciana Bistrôt remain committed to showcasing local ingredients, supporting regional producers and creating dining experiences that celebrate the region’s unique culture, flavors and sense of place.