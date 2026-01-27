BRG Hospitality Co-Founders Earn Restauranteur of the Year Award

NEW ORLEANS – At the Louisiana Travel Association’s annual meeting on Jan. 22, BRG Hospitality co-owners and co-founders Chef John Besh and Octavio Mantilla were presented with the 2026 Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award, recognizing their impact on Louisiana’s tourism economy and their leadership in shaping the state’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination.

Since founding BRG Hospitality in 2005, Besh and Mantilla have built a portfolio of restaurant concepts that champion fine dining and neighborhood favorites – including Restaurant August, Delacroix, Domenica, Eunice, Luke, Pizza Domenica, Shaya, Tavi and Willa Jean.

Besh oversees the culinary direction of BRG Hospitality restaurants while Mantilla manages the company’s strategic and operational functions. Together, they lead the development and operation of the group’s restaurant portfolio, shaping guest experiences tied to Louisiana’s food culture and contributing to the state’s tourism and hospitality economy.

“On behalf of our entire BRG Hospitality family, we’re honored to receive the Restaurateur of the Year award from the Louisiana Travel Association,” said BRG Hospitality co-founder and co-owner Chef John Besh. “This recognition reflects the work we do every day to celebrate the culture, flavors and traditions of the place we call home. For us, it’s about cooking from the heart, sourcing local and seasonal ingredients, and drawing on unexpected global influences while staying rooted in Louisiana culinary traditions to create a dining experience our guests will always remember.”

BRG Hospitality Operations and Growth

Together, BRG Hospitality restaurants welcome an average of 800,000 guests annually from around the world. The company employs nearly 600 people and has generated millions of dollars in economic impact through its operations, helping strengthen local communities and the state’s tourism economy.

Openings and upcoming projects highlight BRG Hospitality’s efforts to revitalize key dining areas, including Delacroix, the only standalone restaurant on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, and the forthcoming Feliciana Bistrôt and Paradise Cocktail Lounge in Downtown Covington.

“BRG Hospitality’s growth is driven by our passion for excellence and Southern hospitality, as well as our commitment to supporting the people who define South Louisiana’s culinary landscape,” said BRG Hospitality co-founder and co-owner Octavio Mantilla. “We share this honor with our local purveyors, farmers and guests who have supported us for decades, and we look forward to continuing to serve our communities with the same care and intention.”

The award comes as Restaurant August, BRG Hospitality’s flagship restaurant, embarks on its 25th anniversary in 2026. Known for its contemporary Creole menu influenced by southern Louisiana and French culinary traditions, the restaurant has received national recognition, including inclusion in the 2025 Michelin American South Guide, and remains a prominent fixture in New Orleans’ fine-dining scene.