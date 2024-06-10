Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Legal

Brent C. Wyatt Joins Kean Miller

June 10, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS — Attorney Brent C. Wyatt has joined the law office of Kean Miller. Wyatt practices with the bankruptcy and business reorganization and commercial litigation groups. He has more than 25 years of litigation experience, including depositions, trials, appeals, discovery, and arguing before state and federal courts. His practice is focused on corporate litigation with an emphasis on debtor/creditor and bankruptcy and reorganization laws. He has experience counseling a wide array of clients on Chapter 11 and Chapter 12 cases and matters involving debtor/creditor relations, workouts, security rights, foreclosures, lender liability, lien claims, lease/contract disputes, and other commercial issues. He has experience working with special assets officers at local financial institutions. He also has worked with teams representing clients in class actions and cases involving, among other things, trademark infringement and product liability.

Wyatt earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif. He earned his B.S., magna cum laude, from Louisiana State University.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter