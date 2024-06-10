Brent C. Wyatt Joins Kean Miller

NEW ORLEANS — Attorney Brent C. Wyatt has joined the law office of Kean Miller. Wyatt practices with the bankruptcy and business reorganization and commercial litigation groups. He has more than 25 years of litigation experience, including depositions, trials, appeals, discovery, and arguing before state and federal courts. His practice is focused on corporate litigation with an emphasis on debtor/creditor and bankruptcy and reorganization laws. He has experience counseling a wide array of clients on Chapter 11 and Chapter 12 cases and matters involving debtor/creditor relations, workouts, security rights, foreclosures, lender liability, lien claims, lease/contract disputes, and other commercial issues. He has experience working with special assets officers at local financial institutions. He also has worked with teams representing clients in class actions and cases involving, among other things, trademark infringement and product liability.

Wyatt earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif. He earned his B.S., magna cum laude, from Louisiana State University.