Breeze Airways & Visit Rhode Island Partner with TikTok Star for Monthly Rhode Island Getaway Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS — Breeze Airways, a leisure low-cost carrier offering point-to-point service between underserved markets across the U.S., in partnership with Visit Rhode Island and TikTok star and Audacy radio host Josh “Bru” Brubaker, is giving away a trip for two to Rhode Island including roundtrip tickets on Breeze and a $500 gift card for an adventure each month through the end of September. To enter the giveaway, people can share feel good stories and uplifting content here. Bru will then share the winners during his Audacy radio show, which is syndicated across 13 different markets across the United States, during the segment, “All the Feels.”

In addition, Bru recently took a trip on Breeze Airways to Rhode Island to showcase all that the smallest U.S. state has to offer, including rich history, fun on the water, award-winning food, and more. He visited the Modern Diner in Pawtucket, Brown University, and The Breakers mansion, to name a few. He was also able to explore the Blackstone River by kayak, catch a Rhode Island FC game, and take a tour on the northern coastal railway with Rail Explorers. You can see some videos from Bru’s adventures on Breeze’s Instagram page, or Visit Rhode Island’s Instagram page as well as read more about it here.

When asked about the trip, Bru shared that “It was fun. We checked out all that Rhode Island has to offer like Federal Hill (Rhode Island’s renowned Little Italy), the iconic Breakers mansion, Cliff Walk a Rhode Island FC Football game, kayaking on the Blackstone River, Rhode Island School of Design, and Brown University.”

“Showing Bru around the great state of Rhode Island was a blast for all of us here at Breeze,” said Angela Vargo, Breeze Airways Vice President of Marketing and Communications in a press release. “We’ve been deeply integrated in Providence since launching operations here over three years ago, and we have grown immensely since then. What started as five nonstop routes has almost quadrupled, and we’re planning to bring more. As the largest carrier from Rhode Island TF Green International Airport, we hope others will be intrigued by Bru’s adventures and want to seek out their own journey to The Ocean State.”

Breeze, which was recently ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third year in a row, began selling service from just 16 cities in May 2021. Since then, the airline has seen tremendous demand for its “Nice Low Cost Carrier” business model that marries efficiency and affordability with comfort and accessibility.

Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be Seriously Nice™ in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats, and inflight WiFi.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 60 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via the site or the app.