Breeze Airways Announces New Orleans Flights.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Breeze Airways, a premium leisure carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., has announced it will offer new service from New Orleans to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and returning service to Savannah, beginning September 4 and 5, respectively.



Beginning May 7, travelers can book a flight on Breeze from New Orleans, La. to:

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $59* one-way); and

(Thursday and Sunday, starting September 4, from $59* one-way); and Savannah, Ga. (Monday and Friday, starting September 5, from $49* one-way).

“We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways’ new nonstop service to Myrtle Beach and the return of service to Savannah from Louis Armstrong International Airport,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation. “These affordable routes provide our community with convenient access to two popular coastal destinations in the Southeast. Breeze’s continued expansion at our Airport demonstrates their commitment to the New Orleans market, and we look forward to supporting their growth as they provide more travel options for both local residents and visitors to our region.”



“New Orleans continues to play a critical role in Breeze’s growing network both for our Guests in the community and our Team Members who live and work in the area,” said Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, David Neeleman. “We know travelers in the Big Easy will enjoy this new service to Myrtle Beach, as well as our returning nonstop service to Savannah, and we look forward to continuing to expand our service here in the future.”



Known for its premium low-cost model, Breeze was recently named 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.



Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.



With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.



*$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for MSY-SAV. *$59 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for MSY-MYR. Promotion must be purchased from May 7, 2025, through May 13, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). MSY-MYR and MYR-MSY promotion is valid only for travel from September 4, 2025, through January 6, 2026. MSY-SAV and SAV-MSY promotion is valid only for travel from September 5, 2025, through January 6, 2026. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.



About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 72 cities in 32 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years, was recognized for having the “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024, and was named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.