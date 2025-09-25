Breeze Adds Cancun Flights from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, a premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, announced on Sept. 25 that it has been certified by the FAA as a U.S. Flag Carrier, making it the first airline in more than 10 years to undergo this rigorous evaluation process.

In conjunction, the airline announced an international network expansion from New Orleans (MSY) with nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico. The new seasonal service is scheduled to begin February 7, 2026, pending final government approvals.

“Congratulations to Breeze for expanding to international service with this new nonstop to Cancun,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “Having New Orleans selected as one of their inaugural cities for international service speaks volumes about New Orleans’ position as a premier destination and our airport’s growing connectivity. This new nonstop service to Cancun will provide our travelers with seamless access to one of Mexico’s most popular destinations. We look forward to supporting Breeze’s continued growth and success as they expand their footprint from New Orleans.”

- Sponsors -

Beginning Sept. 25, travelers can book seasonal, nonstop, international flights from New Orleans to Cancun, Mexico on Saturdays from $99 one way. $99 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for MSY-CUN. Promotion must be purchased from September 25, 2025, through October 1, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). MSY-CUN promotion is valid only for travel from February 7, 2026, through May 12, 2026. Flights to CUN are subject to government approval. Advertised fares apply to routes departing from the US only. Promotion cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.



“This expansion is an exciting milestone for Breeze and our Guests in New Orleans,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “This new route to Cancun not only brings new international service to our Guests, but also the introduction of our brand new A220-300 aircraft to the market. With added convenience and our diverse product offering, we know the community will enjoy this nonstop service.”

Breeze was recently named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying, as well as five-star Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for 2026.

The airline’s flexible network conveniently connects travelers in underserved cities directly to desirable destinations nationwide, reducing unnecessary travel time and making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change and cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 81 cities in the United States and internationally. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025.

Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.