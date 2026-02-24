Pat Beauchamp – Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson Adds Attorney with 30+ Years’ Experience. Photo provided by Pat Beauchamp – Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson (BSW) has announced that J. Patrick Beauchamp has joined the firm’s New Orleans office as an attorney. He focuses his practice on real estate, asset finance, and municipal finance matters, bringing more than 30 years of experience handling complex transactions involving real estate, maritime, energy, and infrastructure assets.

Beauchamp represents lending institutions, municipalities, developers, and private clients in all phases of project development and financing. His work includes advising community and economic development districts on infrastructure and real estate matters, as well as counseling institutional clients on municipal bond transactions, including tax increment financings, New Markets Tax Credits, and historic tax credit projects.

Known for his practical, collaborative approach, Beauchamp is frequently engaged by out-of-state counsel and institutional lenders as special Louisiana counsel, particularly in secured lending and maritime finance matters. He assists clients in navigating regulatory requirements, environmental approvals, and the demanding timelines associated with high-stakes transactions.

About Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson

Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P. (BSW) was founded in Baton Rouge in 1928 and today is a multi-specialty law firm with more than 75 attorneys serving the legal and business needs of individuals and companies throughout Louisiana. The firm maintains offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.