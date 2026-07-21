Craig Hebert – Breazeale Sachse Expands Litigation Team. Photo provided by Breazeale Sachse.

NEW ORLEANS — Breazeale Sachse has announced that Craig J. Hebert has joined the firm’s Litigation Practice Group as of counsel in its New Orleans office.

In his new role, Hebert will represent clients in a range of civil litigation matters, including premises liability, products liability, insurance defense, medical malpractice and general liability claims.

He is admitted to practice in all Louisiana state courts as well as the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern, Middle and Western districts of Louisiana. He earned both his Juris Doctor from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center and a bachelor’s degree in English from Louisiana State University.

- Sponsors -

Hebert is a member of the Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel and the Louisiana State Bar Association and serves on the board of directors of the Archbishop Shaw Alumni Association.

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1928, Breazeale Sachse is a multi-specialty law firm with more than 70 attorneys and offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.