Breast Cancer Survivor Marks 25 Years of Giving

NEW ORLEANS — Twenty-five years after surviving Stage 3 breast cancer, Karen Stall is marking the milestone by continuing her work to support Louisiana cancer patients through an organization that has made substantial financial contributions to local health care institutions, funded patient assistance programs and advocated for expanded access to breast cancer screening.

Stall, founder of the Karen T. Stall Research & Breast Institute (KTSRBI), is celebrating her 25th year of survivorship during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the launch of 25 Years of Giving, a campaign supporting patients and families facing the financial and personal challenges of cancer treatment.

The institute’s work has included financial contributions to Greater New Orleans health care institutions. In 2019, KTSRBI presented $25,000 donations to LSU Health Foundation and Ochsner Health Foundation to support 3D mammography. Ochsner Health also recognizes the organization in its $100,000 to $249,999 donor category, while KTSRBI reported distributing $72,500 to health care institutions, cancer-related programs and individual patients through its 2020 fundraising efforts.

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The organization’s mission grew out of Stall’s own experience with cancer. Diagnosed with Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer when her sons were 16 and 11, Stall feared she would not live long enough to see them reach adulthood.

“When you hear those three dreaded words, ‘You have cancer,’ your mind completely blanks. The floor crashes beneath you,” Stall said. “My most desperate thoughts were focused on my children. I remember praying, ‘God, please leave me on this earth to at least raise my children to be independent adults.’”

During treatment, Stall made a promise that if she survived, she would dedicate her time to helping others facing similar circumstances. That commitment eventually led to the establishment of KTSRBI.

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Breast Cancer Survivor Marks 25 Years of Giving. Photo provided by the Karen T. Stall Research & Breast Institute.

Expanding Access to Breast Cancer Care

Following her treatment, Stall became involved in efforts to support research into 3D tomosynthesis mammography, a breast imaging technology designed to improve cancer detection. She later worked with Louisiana lawmakers, including then-Sen. Patrick Connick and then-Rep. Julie Stokes, to advocate for expanded access to the technology.

According to KTSRBI, Stall’s advocacy contributed to efforts to expand access to 3D mammography in Louisiana, including legislation enacted in 2018.

Beyond its contributions to health care institutions, KTSRBI provides financial grants to eligible breast cancer patients experiencing hardship during treatment and connects patients and families with resources and support. Stall also continues her advocacy through the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana, which works to improve cancer care and insurance coverage statewide.

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“Helping others navigate their journeys has been one of the most satisfying parts of all of this,” Stall said. “Having breast cancer is not the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. It opened my eyes to the difference I could make for someone else.”

25 Years of Giving

The 25 Years of Giving campaign seeks community support for patient transportation, integrative therapies and financial grants for eligible patients facing a breast cancer crisis.

Stall, whose grandchildren call her ‘Rocky,’ said she never expected to experience the joys of being a grandmother.

“What I’m most grateful for is being able to hold my grandbabies and hear them shout, ‘Rocky, we love you so much!’” Stall said. “I never dreamed I would live to see these days.”