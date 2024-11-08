City Council President Helena Moreno Takes First Step Toward Mayoral Bid

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 8, 2024) — City Council President Helena Moreno’s filing of a disclosure form with the Louisiana Ethics Board has sparked speculation that she may be preparing to run for mayor of New Orleans. According to WDSU, Moreno filed the paperwork in August.

Moreno, a former journalist, has long been seen as a potential candidate for the city’s top office. Her filing is being viewed as a significant step toward a mayoral campaign.

As City Council President, Helena Moreno emerged as a key figure in local politics, pushing forward initiatives that resonate with residents facing financial and social challenges.

In 2022, as City Council President, Moreno championed an initiative that aimed to eliminate up to $130 million in medical debt for residents facing crippling financial burdens. The program, which was modeled after successful debt relief efforts in other cities like Cook County and Toledo, received widespread attention for its potential to provide real relief to vulnerable populations, many of whom were disproportionately affected by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2024, Moreno’s office announced a major milestone: a partnership with Ochsner Health, the state’s largest hospital system, that would forgive $59 million in medical debt for approximately 66,000 qualifying New Orleans residents. This agreement, the largest debt forgiveness deal to date, will provide much-needed financial relief to families who had been struggling with past due medical bills.

Moreno’s program, funded with $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, was lauded as a bold and effective use of federal resources to directly benefit the city’s residents. By negotiating with Ochsner Health and partnering with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, she was able to offer a financial reset for thousands of New Orleans families, helping them recover from a major source of economic hardship. This success was a clear demonstration of Moreno’s commitment to tackling complex social issues and her effectiveness as a political leader working for the people of New Orleans.

With primary elections set for October 2025 to replace current Mayor LaToya Cantrell, several prominent figures are expected to enter the race, including Councilmember Oliver Thomas and State Senator Royce Duplessis, WDSU reports.

This is a developing story.