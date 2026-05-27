Brand Intervention Returns with ‘Hot Seat’ Format

NEW ORLEANS – Brand Intervention, a live marketing workshop event featuring real-time strategy sessions for a local business, will return for a second installment on June 24 at Common House.

The event, scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., brings together a panel of New Orleans-based marketing professionals to review and respond to branding and business challenges presented by a selected company during a live session.

The program was created by Maggie Robert of Pink Palmetto Media, Sara Scioneaux of Flow Creative Marketing, Becky Angle of Angled Marketing and Josh Owen of Ephyra.

- Sponsors -

Brand Intervention – Featured Business Takes the Stage

The featured “Hot Seat” business for this session is Wicks NOLA Candle Company, a home fragrance brand founded by Tiffany Hicks. After seven years in operation, Hicks is working to expand the business beyond retail products to include experiential offerings such as candle-making events, scent activations and future fundraising initiatives.

“I’m excited to be part of Brand Intervention because it’s such a unique opportunity to get honest, expert feedback in real time,” said Hicks. “As I shift Wicks NOLA into a more experience-driven brand, with things like candle-making parties and scent activations, I’m looking forward to getting guidance on how to grow that side of the business, reach new audiences, and build something that goes beyond just the product.”

During the event, organizers will workshop the company’s marketing and branding challenges on stage, providing feedback on areas including visual identity, content strategy and public relations.

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The June session of the Brand Intervention event will also incorporate interactive elements allowing attendees to provide input and feedback during the discussion.

“This isn’t your typical networking event where you swap business cards and call it a day,” said Angle. “It’s dynamic, it’s honest, and it’s designed to actually help people walk away with ideas they can use immediately, whether they’re in the Hot Seat or in the audience.”

The event is open to entrepreneurs, marketers, creatives and business owners. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

- Sponsors -

Tickets and additional information are available at brand-intervention.com.