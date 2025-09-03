Branching Out for the Betterment of the Region

Civic, economic, and industry leaders didn’t hold back in praising the magnitude of Hyundai Steel’s recent decision to invest $5.8 billion in a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish.

“Hyundai’s decision to invest nearly $6 billion in Ascension Parish speaks volumes about Louisiana’s skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and our ability to compete for innovative manufacturing facilities,” said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in March 2025. “This announcement makes clear that Louisiana’s manufacturing sector is roaring back, thanks to our historic tax reforms, our business-friendly approach, and the many competitive advantages our state offers international powerhouses like Hyundai.”

Although the new facility will be entirely within the Port of Greater Baton Rouge’s footprint on the Mississippi River’s west bank, the Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) is partnering with Hyundai Steel to construct and oversee a deep-water dock. This dock is expected to receive millions of tons of raw iron ore annually.

“Our focus remains on promoting quality job creation within the three River Parishes by attracting new businesses to the Port of South Louisiana and supporting expansion opportunities for our current clients,” said Micah Cormier, PortSL Chief Commercial Officer. “We also recognized the unique opportunity to contribute to this project and the broader economic impact it will have statewide.”

PortSL’s extensive experience developing critical infrastructure at Globalplex and client sites across the Port District made it an ideal partner for Hyundai Steel.

As of summer 2025, the Hyundai dock project remained in conceptual design, with key details—such as length, weight capacity, crane capabilities, assigned operator, and completion date—yet to be finalized. However, the dock is planned to handle approximately 4 million tons of raw material, which will be converted into 2.7 million metric tons of steel for Hyundai, Kia, and several other U.S. vehicle plants.

“Port of South Louisiana’s partnership on this game-changing project exemplifies the power of regionalism in driving economic progress that transcends political boundaries,” said former CEO Paul Matthews. “Our investment in this multi-use, deep-water dock will create ripple effects across the region, bringing jobs to families and spurring long-term growth and new investments. This project shows what’s possible when state and parish leaders, industries, and infrastructure partners unite behind a shared vision to reinforce Louisiana’s leadership in manufacturing and global trade.”

Beyond the 1,300 direct jobs (averaging $95,000 annually) and 4,100 indirect jobs generated by Hyundai Steel, the facility’s advanced technology could spur further economic development at existing and future manufacturing sites along the Mississippi River.

When it opens later this decade, the plant will be classified as an ‘ultra-low carbon’ steel mill powered by an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF). Unlike traditional blast furnaces, EAFs are more compact, faster, cheaper, and more efficient, producing higher output while using electricity—not coke—as fuel, leading to a 70 percent emissions reduction.

In addition to advancing alternative energy growth, PortSL’s involvement underscores its commitment to collaborating with neighboring Mississippi River ports for the region’s benefit.

Earlier this year, the five Mississippi River deep-draft ports joined forces in a comprehensive cargo study—the first time such data was collected collectively. This foundational information will help industry stakeholders, maritime officials, economic development leaders, and government entities develop strategic plans to strengthen operations, address inefficiencies, and ensure long-term regional stability and growth amid global competition.

“Our work constructing this dock aligns with our collaborative approach to attracting business and creating jobs,” Cormier said. “The Hyundai Steel announcement, other Mississippi River port projects, and PortSL’s commitment to the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) show that we recognize a collective, big-picture effort benefits all ports—and more importantly, the people of our entire region.”